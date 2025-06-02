Mehbooba Seeks Half Kanal Land, 2 Reserved Seats For Kps
In her first one-on-one meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in about five years, held at Raj Bhavan Srinagar, Mehbooba submitted a detailed and phased roadmap to facilitate the sustainable return and rehabilitation of the displaced community. Copies of the proposal were also sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
Key recommendations include allotting half a kanal of state land to each displaced Pandit family in their original districts, providing financial support or interest-free loans for home repairs, and reserving two assembly constituencies for the community. She also proposed appointing dedicated officers in every district to assist returnees and creating a Reconciliation and Reintegration Commission to oversee long-term efforts.
Mehbooba highlighted the importance of a dialogue-driven, inclusive approach involving all stakeholders to rebuild trust and ensure no community feels alienated. She described the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits as one of the largest internal migrations in post-independence India, stressing the need for justice, security, and reconciliation.
Addressing security concerns, she called for amendments to the Prime Minister's Special Rehabilitation Package to enable safe transfers of Pandit government employees posted in high-risk areas without affecting their career prospects.
Mehbooba also suggested organizing an annual“Return & Reconnect” summit to foster dialogue among displaced families, locals, officials, and civil society.
Speaking to reporters, she said,“No political process in Jammu and Kashmir is complete without the participation of Kashmiri Pandits.” She also discussed security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra and requested the release of political prisoners with minor charges ahead of Eid.
