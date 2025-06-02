From Luxury Cars, Properties, And Endorsements - A Look At The 'King Of The Hill' Voice Actor's Net Worth
The man who shot and killed Jonathan Joss has been identified as Sigfredo Alvarez-Cega, who allegedly pulled out a gun during the altercation and shot Joss several times. Sigfredo then fled the scene, but has now been identified by police authorities.How much was Jonathan Joss' net worth?
Joss was best known for voicing John Redcorn on the beloved animated series King of the Hill, but it was just not all that he did. According to an ebiographypost report, his net worth is estimated to be around $1 million, considering the fact that he has enjoyed a splendid career in the entertainment industry.Also Read | What is the Internet's new obsession with Labubu dolls? Rihanna adds more spark
In his heyday, he was easily one of the best voice actors in the entertainment industry. After pursuing his career through various works, he also lent a hand to entrepreneurship and business by launching his own line of spice rubs. This venture of hiswas reportedly inspired from the series King of the Hill, which still remains one of the most notable works of Joss' entire career. Joss sold his business products, along with certain other kinds of merchandise mainly from his official website.Also Read | Actor Jonathan Joss shot dead by neighbour in Texas, suspect arrested
In new developments surrounding Joss' case, police authorities were able to apprehend the alleged shooter after he fled the area in his car. Joss was declared dead on the spot despite the police and medics' best efforts to save his life The arrested gunman has been charged with a count of murder and the investigation is still underway.
