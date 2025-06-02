Oregon High School Girls REFUSE To Stand With Trans Athlete On Podium - Martina Navratilova Reacts
Reese Eckard (Sherwood High School) and Alexa Anderson (Tigard High School) stepped down from the podium after a transgender athlete placed fifth. Anderson had placed third, while Eckard took fourth.Martina Navratilova speaks out
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova , responded strongly to the incident on X (formerly Twitter).
"Women and girls are punished no matter what they do in this misogynistic world..." Navratilova wrote.
She added, "Feminists never asked for this. At least not the great majority of us... never.""Stop blaming women"
Navratilova responded to the growing debate on X (formerly Twitter), emphasising that women are being unfairly targeted for protesting rules they didn't create.
"Stop blaming women for this. Women do not make the rules," she replied to a social media user's post.
"Majority of women are against it too. Women get punished no matter what they do."Athletes face risk of bans
Addressing the consequences faced by athletes who refuse to compete under current regulations, Navratilova added: "Because not competing can get you banned from the sport. The rules must change, and those are made by men mostly.""The world is misogynistic"
In a broader critique of gender dynamics in sport and society, Navratilova continued in another reply to a user's comment: "The world is misogynistic, the world is patriarchal, and most of the rules are made by men. And all of the danger comes from men."Criticism of Democrats
Navratilova has repeatedly criticised Democratic lawmakers for not acting to protect women's sports. Earlier this year, she condemned Democrats for blocking the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act.
"I hate that the Democrats totally failed women and girls on this very clear issue of women's sports being for females only," she said.
Calling for stronger action, she urged: "Grow a spine."Reaction to Executive Order
Navratilova referenced President Donald Trump's "No Men in Women's Sports" executive order , which was signed in February. She lamented that Democrats failed to support similar efforts.
She questioned Democratic priorities, asking: "What are the Dems willing to give up for men who identify as trans? Abortion... the Constitution... rule of law... That's just for starters..."Ongoing debate in sports
The incident and Navratilova's comments reignite an ongoing national debate around transgender participation in women's sports -a debate that continues to divide public personalities, lawmakers, and athletic communities across the US.Also Read | Paraglider's viral video may not be as terrifying; here's how AI may have a role
