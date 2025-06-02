403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Treasury Official Reveals Trump Administration Close To Inking A Couple Of Trade Deals
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Faulkender said on Monday that the U.S. is close to inking a couple of trade deals, but stopped short of revealing the names of the countries involved.</p> <p>In an interview with CNBC, Faulkender expressed optimism about the progress that the Trump administration is making in this regard.</p> <p>“As long as we continue to make progress, I think you're going to see a lot more deals that are announced prior to that July 9 time frame,” Faulkender said.</p> <p>The July 9 time frame that Faulkender talked about refers to the 90-day truce that President Trump announced on April 9-a week after he announced the 'Liberation Day' tariffs.</p> <p>“We want to see that we reach at least terms of an agreement prior to the expiration of that pause, as long as [trade partners] make progress and demonstrate goodwill, we will continue to make progress towards announcing those deals,” he added.</p> <p>So far, the Trump administration has announced only one trade deal, with the U.K., a close ally of the U.S., which is far lower than the 90 deals that Trump advisor Peter Navarro had expected over the 90-day period.</p> <p>The European Union on Monday said it is open to negotiations with the Trump administration, noting that tariff cuts remain its priority.</p> <p>On the other hand, China rebuffed President Trump's claims that it violated a preliminary trade deal. </p> <p>Meanwhile, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500, was up 0.1% at the time of writing.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment