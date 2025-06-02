“Reconnect With Your Essence” Podcast Returns With New Season In 2025

Photo Courtesy of Sara Correa Benítez

MEDELLÍN, Colombia, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emotional wellness coach and international speaker Sara Correa Benítez announces the return of her podcast,“Reconnect With Your Essence”. The new season launches in early 2025 on Spotify and YouTube, continuing her mission to support clarity, self-connection, and emotional well-being.

Sara began the podcast after leaving a high-profile career at ESPN to focus on more meaningful work. Since then, it has reached a wide audience, especially those seeking personal growth and balance in everyday life.

Each episode features honest reflections and conversations. Drawing from her experience in journalism and wellness, Sara creates a space that feels relatable and grounded for a broad range of listeners.

The new season brings a wider mix of guests-from athletes to artists to individuals with meaningful life stories. Their insights offer different views on growth, healing, and purpose, all reinforcing the show's central theme: tuning in to what truly matters.

The podcast covers topics like mental health, resilience, and physical vitality. Rather than theory or abstract advice, episodes offer practical conversations that help people face real challenges. As a Spanish-speaking wellness podcast, it resonates with listeners throughout Latin America and beyond.

Sara's larger work includes public talks and workshops based in Medellín. Through these platforms, she shares tools and guidance that support both individual reflection and collective well-being.

“Reconnect With Your Essence" offers a space for calm and honest dialogue. It invites listeners to step back from external noise and realign with what feels authentic. Sara's work as a Latin American wellness coach connects with people seeking inclusive, culturally relevant guidance.

The new season premieres on Spotify in January 2025. Full episodes will also be available on YouTube. Listeners can find updates on guest features and releases on Sara Correa Benítez's social media or website.

About Sara Correa Benítez

Sara Correa Benítez is a Colombian journalist, wellness coach, and international speaker based in Medellín. She helps people reconnect with their purpose and well-being through podcasting, events, and community engagement.

Media Contact

Contact: Sara Correa Benítez

Email: ...

Website:

Join the movement. Reconnect with your essence in 2025.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at