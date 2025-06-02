100 Black Men Of America, Inc. To Host National Town Hall On The Future Of Black America
ATLANTA, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its 39th Annual Conference, 100 Black Men of America, Inc., the nation's premier mentoring and leadership development organization, will present a dynamic National Town Hall titled "The Future of Black America." This pivotal gathering will bring together some of the most prolific and influential voices across business, politics, education, health, and social justice for an unfiltered and forward-looking conversation about the future of Black communities in America.
Scheduled for Thursday, June 5, 2025, the Town Hall will provide valuable insights, perspectives, and solutions presented by a distinguished panel of national leaders.
Panelist:
-
Ambassador Andrew Young – Civil rights icon and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
John Hope Bryant – Founder, Operation HOPE; Chair, President's Advisory Council on Financial Capability
Alberto Carvalho – Superintendent, Los Angeles Unified School District
Dr. James E. K. Hildreth – President and CEO, Meharry Medical College
Moderator:
-
Leroy Chapman – Editor-in-Chief, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
These leaders will engage in a candid discussion on the most pressing issues facing Black America-from economic mobility and health equity to policy reform, education, cultural identity, and systemic change.
"This Town Hall represents more than a conversation-it's a call to action," said Milton H. Jones, Jr., Chairman of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. "We're bringing together transformative thinkers and doers to ignite solutions and inspire progress for the next era of Black excellence and empowerment." Dr. Martin Luther King challenged us many years ago to determine where we go from here: Chaos or Community? As we focus on preparing leaders to impact our changing world, this Town Hall will help us focus on avoiding chaos and building community"
Date: June 5, 2025
Time: 9:45 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Location: Hilton New Orleans Riverside – Grand Salon C&D
Attendees will walk away with deeper insights and clear takeaways for contributing to collective progress and advancing the 100's mission of mentoring, education, health and wellness, economic empowerment, and leadership development.
Media can obtain credentials and access the media kit by viewing the bottom section of this page . Interviews with the panelists, 100's executive board members, and sponsor representatives can be scheduled. Photos can be taken 10 minutes prior to the Town Hall. Visit 100blackmen for complete information.
About 100 Black Men of America, Inc.
The 100 Black Men of America is the world's largest volunteer network of Black men focused on mentoring minority youth. The national organization began with nine chapters in 1986. The first chapter was founded in New York City in 1963. The 100 Black Men of America, Inc. is a national alliance of leading African American men in business, public affairs, and government. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for African Americans, with a specific focus on African American youth. Since its inception, the organization has grown to more than 5,000 members, with 102 chapters that impact more than 100,000 underserved and underrepresented minority youth every year. Visit for more information on the programs and initiatives of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. and their global network of chapters.
