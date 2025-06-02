Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hilco Streambank Seeks Offers For Dallas, TX-Based Data Center Business


2025-06-02 06:30:52
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank ( ), a leading intellectual property advisory firm specializing in intangible asset valuation, advisory, and monetization services, announced that it is seeking offers to acquire CoreSpace, a Dallas, TX-based data center providing multiple services to over 200 customers with a full-time staff of 6 employees, via a private sale of the company's assets, including IP addresses, trademarks and domain names, real estate, and hardware.

Non-binding indications of interest are due by June 17, 2025 .

CoreSpace is a boutique data center offering colocation, public and private cloud, dedicated and virtual servers, SEO, and other services to small and medium enterprise clients. CoreSpace has a loyal customer list of over 200 clients, many of whom have worked with CoreSpace for ten years or more, which generated over $1.3 million in 2024. CoreSpace's top ten customers each billed an average of more than $50,000 in 2024.

In addition to 130,000+ ARIN allocated IP addresses, trademarks, and domain names, an entity with the same ownership as CoreSpace owns a 30,000 square foot data center and office facility with prime freeway frontage in Dallas, Texas, of which CoreSpace is the sole occupant. The building is equipped with 1 megawatt of conditioned power, and up to 1.5 megawatts of utility power is backed by an onsite company-owned generator. CoreSpace currently uses less than 30% of its conditioned power infrastructure. The company also owns a large inventory of onsite equipment, infrastructure, critical power and HVAC components, and hardware.

Hilco Streambank CEO Gabe Fried commented on this opportunity, "CoreSpace is an operational business with a small but deeply knowledgable team of employees. This is an opportunity for anyone new to or experienced in data center operation to step into a nearly break-even enterprise in a significant and growing tech hub." Fried continued, "A buyer of all the assets not only has 200+ loyal customers it can continue to service, but can leverage the 70% of unused conditioned power to expand its client list with little extra resources needed."

A buyer may also have the opportunity to acquire select assets. Click here for more information. Interested parties may contact Hilco Streambank at [email protected] to learn more.

Gabe Fried

CEO

617.458.9355

Charles Abramson

Sr. Account Executive, IPv4

646.651.1954

Stella Silverstein

Analyst

646.651.1953

About Hilco Streambank : Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 7 and 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4 , Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet, and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global , the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

SOURCE Hilco Streambank

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN02062025003732001241ID1109628033

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search