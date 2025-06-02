Hilco Streambank Seeks Offers For Dallas, TX-Based Data Center Business

NEW YORK, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank ( ), a leading intellectual property advisory firm specializing in intangible asset valuation, advisory, and monetization services, announced that it is seeking offers to acquire CoreSpace, a Dallas, TX-based data center providing multiple services to over 200 customers with a full-time staff of 6 employees, via a private sale of the company's assets, including IP addresses, trademarks and domain names, real estate, and hardware.

Non-binding indications of interest are due by June 17, 2025 .

CoreSpace is a boutique data center offering colocation, public and private cloud, dedicated and virtual servers, SEO, and other services to small and medium enterprise clients. CoreSpace has a loyal customer list of over 200 clients, many of whom have worked with CoreSpace for ten years or more, which generated over $1.3 million in 2024. CoreSpace's top ten customers each billed an average of more than $50,000 in 2024.

In addition to 130,000+ ARIN allocated IP addresses, trademarks, and domain names, an entity with the same ownership as CoreSpace owns a 30,000 square foot data center and office facility with prime freeway frontage in Dallas, Texas, of which CoreSpace is the sole occupant. The building is equipped with 1 megawatt of conditioned power, and up to 1.5 megawatts of utility power is backed by an onsite company-owned generator. CoreSpace currently uses less than 30% of its conditioned power infrastructure. The company also owns a large inventory of onsite equipment, infrastructure, critical power and HVAC components, and hardware.

Hilco Streambank CEO Gabe Fried commented on this opportunity, "CoreSpace is an operational business with a small but deeply knowledgable team of employees. This is an opportunity for anyone new to or experienced in data center operation to step into a nearly break-even enterprise in a significant and growing tech hub." Fried continued, "A buyer of all the assets not only has 200+ loyal customers it can continue to service, but can leverage the 70% of unused conditioned power to expand its client list with little extra resources needed."

A buyer may also have the opportunity to acquire select assets. Click here for more information. Interested parties may contact Hilco Streambank at [email protected] to learn more.