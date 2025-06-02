INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of NWTN Inc. - NWTN
The investigation concerns whether NWTN and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
On May 28, 2025, NWTN disclosed receipt of a determination notice from Nasdaq, informing the Company that its securities will be delisted from Nasdaq in accordance with its listing rules.
On this news, NWTN's stock price fell $0.72 per share, or 32%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $1.53 per share on May 30, 2025.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
...
646-581-9980 ext. 7980
