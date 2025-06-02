Richard Morris Releases A Witty, Mind-Bending Urban Fantasy With Silent Disco

Author Richard Morris

Silent Disco

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Woodbridge is pleased to announce the launch of Richard Morris's book “Silent Disco” . Prepare for an unforgettable journey into a world where satire, fantasy, and biting social commentary collide. This book is the first part of a thrilling trilogy that blends urban fantasy with dark humor, offering a wildly original take on humanity's self-destructive tendencies and the absurdity of modern existence.Set in a world teetering on the edge of environmental and technological collapse, Silent Disco follows an unlikely hero,“Big T,” a man who is as useful as“a sunbed in a blizzard.” As society spirals into chaos post-lockdown, a cast of eccentric characters including a rogue biohacker, an AI with a god complex, and a scientist who takes energy drinks to a dangerous new level becomes entangled in a crisis that could alter the fate of humankind forever.Blending razor-sharp wit with mind-expanding storytelling, Silent Disco is an adult fairy tale for the modern age. With its lighthearted yet thought-provoking tone, Silent Disco is set to resonate with fans of dystopian fiction and speculative fantasy. A must-read for those who love their fiction packed with wit, wisdom, and a touch of the surreal."Silent Disco" is available now on Amazon.About the AuthorRichard Morris is a songwriter, lyricist, and now, a novelist. With previous success in the music industry writing for bands like Drunk Mule and Sesame Jess, Morris has brought his storytelling prowess into the literary world. Silent Disco is the first book in his highly anticipated trilogy, a project born from his passion for narrative-driven creativity.

Ronan Veyne

Woodbridge Press

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.