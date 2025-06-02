The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation Of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) On Behalf Of Investors
LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson" or the "Company") (NYSE: HOG ) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.
Our investigation concerns whether the Company's board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company.
If you still hold Harley-Davidson shares and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected] , or visit our website at . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.
