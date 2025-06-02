Fiee, Inc. Closes Its First Day Of Trading On NASDAQ

Company resumed trading under its existing symbol "MINM"

HONG KONG, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FiEE, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM ) ("FiEE, Inc." or the "Company"), a technology company integrating IoT, connectivity and AI to redefine brand management solutions in the digital era, commenced the trading of its common stock on Monday, June 2, 2025 on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MINM".

With the vision of growing Key Opinion Leaders ("KOLs") in the market, FiEE, Inc. is currently strategically transforming to seize market opportunities with its innovative brand management solutions for the underrecognized talents. Since 2023, FiEE, Inc. has been pivoting to a Software First business model through enhancing its MinimOS cloud platform and API suite for ISPs/OEMs, as well merging with e2Companies to broaden its technology and revenue base. Currently, it is offering multi-faceted IoT-enabled Connectivity Solutions for the talented individuals in the market, including Cloud-Managed Connectivity (WiFi) Platform, IoT Hardware Sales & Licensing, SAAS Solutions, and Professional To-C and To-B Services & Support.

With its innovative positioning, FiEE, Inc. is addressing significant challenges faced by talented individuals in the market, such as insufficient promotion channels, overdependence on offline events, and high costs of conventional advertising. It is establishing a comprehensive value ecosystem that offers a secure, diverse and enduring platform for these talents, aiming to elevate their personal brand and influence. Leveraging robust technological foundation on cybersecurity, market analysis, AI and big data analysis, the Company is also positioned to safeguard original creations, digital arts, NFTs and exclusive content for these talented individuals.

Rafael Li, Chief Executive Officer of FiEE, Inc. added, "We are glad to witness our common stock resumed trading on Nasdaq. In the foreseeable future, I plan to lead the team to continuously enhance our technological capabilities, utilizing AI, big data analysis, and our long-standing IoT-enabled Connectivity Solutions to match potential users in the market and provide them with comprehensive solutions. Our long-term goal is to build a unique KOL community with billions of fans, empowering them to achieve sustained success in the digital landscape. We are confident that with our new positioning, FiEE, Inc. will reach new heights and create long-lasting value for our shareholders."

FiEE, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM ), formerly Minim, Inc., was founded in 1977. It has a historical track record of delivering comprehensive WiFi/Software as a Service platform in the market. After years of development, it made the strategic decision to transition to a Software First Model in 2023 to expand its technology portfolio and revenue streams. In 2025, FiEE, Inc. rebranded itself as a technology company leveraging the expertise in IoT, connectivity, and AI to explore new business prospects and extend its global footprint.

FiEE, Inc.'s services are structured into four key categories: Cloud-Managed Connectivity (WiFi) Platform, IoT Hardware Sales & Licensing, SAAS Solutions, and Professional To-C and To-B Services & Support. Notably, FiEE, Inc. has introduced its innovative Software as a Service solutions, which integrate its AI and data analytics capabilities into content creation and brand management. This initiative has led to the nurturing of a robust pool of KOLs on major social media platforms worldwide, assisting them in developing, managing, and optimizing their digital presence across global platforms. FiEE Inc.'s services include customized graphics and posts, short videos, and editorial calendars tailored to align with brand objectives.

This communication contains forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's listing of its common stock on Nasdaq; the impact of the listing; the Company's business strategy, including its strategic transformation; and the Company's ability to drive long-term growth and shareholder value. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to: the ability of the Company to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing standards; the impact of fluctuations in global financial markets on the Company's business and the actions it may take in response thereto; the Company's ability to execute its plans and strategies; and the impact of government laws and regulations. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and elsewhere in the Company's subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time and available at .

