Scan5 Offers Photo Digitizing Services To Local Nonprofits

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) As part of its community outreach program, Scan5 will provide photo, film, and tape digitization at no cost to help local organizations preserve their history.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Scan5, a leading provider of high-quality analog media digitizing services, is excited to announce that it will be offering free digitizing services to three non-profit organizations in the Chicagoland area. This initiative is part of Scan5's commitment to giving back to the community and supporting local organizations that play a vital role in improving the lives of those in need.Scan5 specializes in transforming analog media into high-quality digital files that can be securely stored and viewed on the cloud. Photo prints, video tapes, film reels, slides, and DVDs will be converted into high quality digital files. As part of its community outreach program, Scan5 will provide these services at no cost to selected non-profit organizations, helping to preserve their organizations history for future generations."We understand the importance of digital archiving for non-profit organizations, especially when resources are often limited," said Dave Rosen, owner of Scan5. "By offering our digitizing services for free, we hope to make a meaningful impact and support local organizations in their efforts to preserve their organization's history and legacy".Non-profit organizations based in the Chicagoland area that are interested in applying for the free digitizing services are invited to submit their applications via the Scan5 website by July 31st 2025. The three selected organizations will receive professional digitizing services for up to 1,000 standard photo prints or 35mm slides and/or 20 video or audio cassette tapes.Scan5 encourages all interested nonprofits to apply and take advantage of this unique opportunity to preserve their meaningful photos and movies.For more information about Scan5's free digitizing services for nonprofits, or to apply, please visit scan5 or contact ....

