Scan5 Offers Photo Digitizing Services To Local Nonprofits
Scan5 specializes in transforming analog media into high-quality digital files that can be securely stored and viewed on the cloud. Photo prints, video tapes, film reels, slides, and DVDs will be converted into high quality digital files. As part of its community outreach program, Scan5 will provide these services at no cost to selected non-profit organizations, helping to preserve their organizations history for future generations.
"We understand the importance of digital archiving for non-profit organizations, especially when resources are often limited," said Dave Rosen, owner of Scan5. "By offering our digitizing services for free, we hope to make a meaningful impact and support local organizations in their efforts to preserve their organization's history and legacy".
Non-profit organizations based in the Chicagoland area that are interested in applying for the free digitizing services are invited to submit their applications via the Scan5 website by July 31st 2025. The three selected organizations will receive professional digitizing services for up to 1,000 standard photo prints or 35mm slides and/or 20 video or audio cassette tapes.
Scan5 encourages all interested nonprofits to apply and take advantage of this unique opportunity to preserve their meaningful photos and movies.
For more information about Scan5's free digitizing services for nonprofits, or to apply, please visit scan5 or contact ....
Dave Rosen
Scan5
+1 773-934-0982
...
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment