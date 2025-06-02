San Leandro Hyundai Supports Hyundai's Hope on Wheels by Donating $30,000 to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland

San Leandro Hyundai donates to support pediatric cancer programs.

- Ayman MoussaSAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- San Leandro Hyundai making a gift of $30,000 to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland to support Hyundai's Hope on Wheels and its dedication to pediatric health, specifically childhood cancer care. The ceremonial check will be presented on June 23, 2025, at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland in California.“We believe in giving back and the partnership with Hyundai's Hope on Wheels is one close to our hearts. Supporting children battling cancer is not just a cause, it's a commitment,” said Ayman Moussa, chief executive officer, San Leandro Hyundai.“Doing good is more than just the right thing. It's a privilege. The ability to help someone, to make a difference, or to ease a burden is a blessing in itself.”UCSF Benioff Oakland is dedicated to advancing children's health through clinical innovation, scientific advances, and a commitment to health equity. It counts on the generous philanthropic spirit of the community to help sustain its leadership in pediatric health care.“We are extremely grateful to Hyundai Hope on Wheels for their tireless efforts to support children and families affected by pediatric cancer,” says Stacy Neiman, executive director of corporate and foundation relations at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals Foundation.“Their continued investment is helping us lead the fight against this disease, from breakthrough research discoveries to patient-centered care.”“San Leandro Hyundai has pledged $250 for every new Hyundai sold during the month of May to support Hope on Wheels. They will present the total amount of $30,000 as a donation to UCSF Benioff Oakland for pediatric care, cancer support, and essential funding for their most critical needs.“This hospital helps children and their families during their most trying time and brings some joy and relief while making them a little more comfortable, especially when they need it most,” said Chadi Moussa, chief operating officer, San Leandro Hyundai.“We thank the entire team at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland for everything they do for the children and families in our community.”About UCSF Benioff Children's HospitalsUCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals are among the nation's leading pediatric specialty hospitals, according to U.S. News & World Report 2024-25 rankings. Their expertise covers virtually all pediatric conditions, including cancer, heart disease, neurological disorders, pulmonology, diabetes and endocrinology, as well as the care of critically ill newborns. The two campuses in San Francisco and Oakland are known for basic and clinical research, and for translating research into interventions for treating and preventing pediatric disease. They are part of UCSF Health, whose adult hospital ranks among the top medical centers nationwide and serves as the teaching hospital for the University of California, San Francisco, a national leader in biomedical research and graduate-level health/sciences education. Visit .About Hyundai Hope on WheelsHyundai Hope on Wheelsis a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope on Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope on Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope on Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 830 U.S. dealers. In 2024, Hyundai Hope on Wheels will surpass a lifetime total donation of $250 million in support of more than 1,300 childhood cancer research grants to over 175 hospitals and research institutions.About San Leandro HyundaiSan Leandro Hyundai is proud to be a Carnamic Car Center. Located in San Leandro, CA, San Leandro Hyundai will soon relocate to a new state-of-the-art facility in Oakland, CA. Offering new and pre-owned vehicles for sale and service maintenance, the dealership is part of Carnamic, which includes numerous dealerships throughout the San Francisco Bay Area representing Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, INFINITI, and Mitsubishi brands. For more information, visit or .###

