Sky Pirate Parasail Launches New Yamaha VXC Jet Ski For Summer Thrill-Seekers

Sky Pirate Parasail in Hilton Head Island debuts a new Yamaha VXC jet ski, offering upgraded performance and comfort for an unforgettable ride this summer.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Just in time for the summer season, Sky Pirate Parasail has announced the addition of a brand-new Yamaha VXC jet ski to its fleet. Known for offering high-quality parasailing and watersport experiences in Hilton Head Island, the company continues to raise the bar for thrill-seekers looking for both speed and style on the water.

The new Jetski - Yamaha VXC boasts enhanced stability, improved fuel efficiency, and a smooth, responsive ride-perfect for riders of all experience levels. With its lightweight construction and reliable performance, the VXC delivers an agile and exhilarating experience that complements the coastal adventure Sky Pirate Parasail is known for.

Visitors to 18 Simmons Rd #2322, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926, United States can now enjoy the upgraded Yamaha VXC as part of the Sky Pirate watersport rental options. Whether it's your first time on a jet ski or you're a seasoned rider, the VXC promises a memorable outing across the Atlantic shoreline.

A Word from the Owner

“The Yamaha VXC gives our guests even more reason to hit the water this summer,” said Routh Doug, owner of Sky Pirate Parasail.

About Sky Pirate Parasail

Sky Pirate Parasail is a premier water adventure provider located in Hilton Head Island, SC. The company offers parasailing, jet ski rentals, and other outdoor excursions for individuals, families, and groups. With a strong focus on safety and hospitality, Sky Pirate is known for its U.S. Coast Guard-certified crew and commitment to unforgettable experiences on the water.

