Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RMT) Declares Second Quarter Common Stock Distribution Of $0.18 Per Share
|
Fund
|
Distribution
|
Net Investment
|
Net Realized
|
Net Realized
|
Return of
|
RMT
|
$0.18
|
$0.00 (0 %)
|
$0.00 (0 %)
|
$0.18 (100 %)
|
$0.00 (0 %)
Estimated Allocations for 2025 through May 31, 2025
|
Fund
|
Distribution
|
Net Investment
|
Net Realized
|
Net Realized
|
Return of
|
RMT
|
$0.37
|
$0.00 (0 %)
|
$0.00 (0 %)
|
$0.37 (100 %)
|
$0.00 (0 %)
You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the current distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Distribution Policy. The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:
|
|
Average Annual Total Return (in relation to NAV for the 5-year period ending on 5/31/2025)1
|
Annualized Current Distribution Rate (expressed as a percentage of NAV as of 5/31/2025)2
|
Cumulative Total Return (in relation to NAV for the fiscal year through 5/31/2025)3
|
Cumulative Fiscal Year Distribution Rate (as a percentage of NAV as of 5/31/2025)4
|
RMT
|
12.71 %
|
7.24 %
|
-7.37 %
|
3.72 %
1 Average Annual Total Return in relation to NAV represents the compound average of the Annual NAV Total Returns of the Fund for the five-year period ended May 31, 2025. Annual NAV Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV over a year, assuming reinvestment of distributions paid.
2 The Annualized Current Distribution Rate is the current fiscal period's distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2025.
3 Cumulative Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV from December 31, 2024 to May 31, 2025, assuming reinvestment of distributions paid.
4 The Cumulative Fiscal Year Distribution Rate is the dollar value of distributions for the fiscal year period (January 1, 2025 to May 31, 2025), as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2025.
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (the "Fund") is a closed-end diversified management investment company whose shares of Common Stock are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund's investment goal is long-term capital growth, which it seeks by investing primarily in equity securities of companies that, at the time of investment, have market capitalizations of $750 million or less.
SOURCE Royce Micro-Cap TrustWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment