Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RMT) Declares Second Quarter Common Stock Distribution Of $0.18 Per Share


2025-06-02 05:46:12
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RMT) has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.18 per share on its Common Stock. The distribution, optionally payable in additional shares of Common Stock, or in cash by specific stockholder election, is to be paid on June 25, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2025 (ex-dividend on June 12, 2025). The price of shares issued for reinvestment will be determined on June 20, 2025.

The Fund has adopted a Distribution Policy of paying quarterly distributions on its Common Stock. Distributions are being made at the annual rate of 7% of the rolling average of the prior four calendar quarter-end net asset values (NAVs), with the fourth quarter distribution being the greater of 1.75% of the rolling average or the minimum distribution required by IRS regulations. The policy, including the annual rate, is subject to change at the discretion of the Fund's Board of Directors.

The Fund's estimated sources of the distribution to be paid on June 25, 2025 and for 2025 year-to-date are as follows

Estimated Allocations as of May 31, 2025

Fund

Distribution
Per Share

Net Investment
Income

Net Realized
Short-Term
Gains

Net Realized
Long-Term
Gains

Return of
Capital

RMT

$0.18

$0.00 (0 %)

$0.00 (0 %)

$0.18 (100 %)

$0.00 (0 %)

Estimated Allocations for 2025 through May 31, 2025

Fund

Distribution
Per Share

Net Investment
Income

Net Realized
Short-Term
Gains

Net Realized
Long-Term
Gains

Return of
Capital

RMT

$0.37

$0.00 (0 %)

$0.00 (0 %)

$0.37 (100 %)

$0.00 (0 %)

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the current distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Distribution Policy. The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:


Fund

Average Annual Total Return (in relation to NAV for the 5-year period ending on 5/31/2025)1

Annualized Current Distribution Rate (expressed as a percentage of NAV as of 5/31/2025)2

Cumulative Total Return (in relation to NAV for the fiscal year through 5/31/2025)3

Cumulative Fiscal Year Distribution Rate (as a percentage of NAV as of 5/31/2025)4

RMT

12.71 %

7.24 %

-7.37 %

3.72 %

1 Average Annual Total Return in relation to NAV represents the compound average of the Annual NAV Total Returns of the Fund for the five-year period ended May 31, 2025. Annual NAV Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV over a year, assuming reinvestment of distributions paid.

2 The Annualized Current Distribution Rate is the current fiscal period's distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2025.

3 Cumulative Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV from December 31, 2024 to May 31, 2025, assuming reinvestment of distributions paid.

4 The Cumulative Fiscal Year Distribution Rate is the dollar value of distributions for the fiscal year period (January 1, 2025 to May 31, 2025), as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2025.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (the "Fund") is a closed-end diversified management investment company whose shares of Common Stock are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund's investment goal is long-term capital growth, which it seeks by investing primarily in equity securities of companies that, at the time of investment, have market capitalizations of $750 million or less.

SOURCE Royce Micro-Cap Trust

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN02062025003732001241ID1109628003

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search