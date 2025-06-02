UNCG Post GB Visions Brickell

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Urban Network Capital Group (UNCG) has officially broken ground on Visions at Brickell Station, a Boutique Branded Hotel Residence set to redefine luxury and wellness in Miami's thriving Brickell District. Featuring 110 exclusive residences, this forward-thinking development seamlessly blends hotel-style services with wellness-driven amenities, positioning itself as a prime destination in one of the most sought-after urban neighborhoods in the country.Strategically located at 1120 SW 3rd Ave, Visions at Brickell Station enjoys unmatched accessibility to Coral Gables, Brickell City Centre, and Miami's world-class cultural, dining, and retail experiences.In tandem with the groundbreaking, UNCG proudly announces Compass Development Marketing Group as the project's exclusive sales partner. As a national leader in luxury real estate, Compass will leverage its industry-leading platform and network of top-tier agents to guide buyers through an elegant, seamless purchasing experience."Visions at Brickell Station embodies our vision for the future of urban living," said a spokesperson from UNCG. "We are crafting a residence where wellness, luxury, and convenience converge, offering residents a truly transformative lifestyle."Driven by a commitment to sustainable and forward-thinking development, UNCG continues to pioneer eco-conscious communities, integrating biohacking technology, wellness-centered amenities, and smart design to enhance well-being and long-term value.Backing this visionary project is an esteemed team, including:🔹 DTI Architects, bringing innovative architectural vision🔹 Concepto Interior Design, infusing sophisticated interior aesthetics🔹 T&G Construction, ensuring efficiency and profitability🔹 GPI, delivering best-in-class hospitality management"Situated in Miami's dynamic urban core, Visions at Brickell Station meets the growing demand for wellness-focused residences in this global destination," said Robert Thorne, CEO & Founder of UNCG. "We expect this unique model to attract investors interested in securing their immigration pathway through the EB-5 program, and we look forward to welcoming them to Visions at Brickell Station."Residents and investors will benefit from a professionally managed hotel program designed for effortless ownership and value maximization. This project further extends the success of the Visions brand, which includes the $170 million Visions Resort & Spa in Orlando, Florida.From its prime location and sustainability-driven philosophy to its best-in-class development team, Visions at Brickell Station is set to redefine Miami's next era of urban luxury living.About Urban Network Capital Group (UNCG)Urban Network Capital Group is a leading real estate development firm with over 25 years of experience in creating sustainable hospitality communities. With a portfolio spanning Florida, Mexico, and beyond, UNCG is at the forefront of innovative, luxury vacation developments, shaping the future of real estate with a commitment to excellence, sustainability, and service.About Compass Development Marketing Group – FloridaCompass Development Marketing Group (CDMG), a division of Compass, is a nationally recognized leader in luxury new development sales and marketing. With a dedicated focus on the Florida market, CDMG delivers comprehensive, data-driven strategies that optimize every phase of the development lifecycle-from concept to sellout.Our Florida team brings together deep market intelligence, tailored branding, and proprietary technology to deliver unmatched absorption velocity, price optimization, and strategic positioning for high-end residential projects. Backed by Compass's nationwide brokerage platform and extensive agent network, CDMG Florida partners with developers to shape product, pricing, and go-to-market strategies that align with evolving buyer demand and market conditions.To date, CDMG has executed over $23 billion in new development sales and rentals, with a current national portfolio exceeding $18 billion. In Florida, CDMG is the strategic sales and marketing partner behind transformative developments including the Island at West Bay Club by Kolter Urban, Villas at Belgrove Resort by The Witkoff Group, and Aileron by Lynd Living.By integrating real-time analytics, cross-platform marketing, and curated agent engagement, CDMG Florida delivers a best-in-class experience that drives performance, mitigates risk, and enhances long-term asset value.About Concepto Taller de Arquitectura | Interior DesignKnown for its innovative design solutions in the hospitality and real estate sectors, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura's work is synonymous with functionality and aesthetic appeal, delivering spaces that elevate the guest and resident experience.About DTI ArchitectsFounded in 1993, DTI Architects is a distinguished architectural firm based in Miami, Florida. With over three decades of expertise, the firm specializes in crafting exceptional designs for commercial, retail, multifamily, mixed-use, and high-end residential projects. Guided by client-centric philosophy, DTI Architects prioritizes personalized service, tailoring each project to meet the unique goals and aspirations of its clients. The firm's talented team of professionals is dedicated to delivering innovative, sustainable, and meticulously crafted architectural solutions that inspire and endure.About T&G ConstructionT&G's "Total Project Delivery" method and extensive range of services have earned them a strong reputation for prioritizing their clients' profitability. Through early involvement, creative solutions, and well-reasoned alternatives, they minimize risks, safeguard investments, and protect financial interests. These commitments serve one goal: earning their clients' trust and building long-term relationships.About GPIGPI is a hotel operator with a global reach and a local touch, specializing in the comprehensive management of lodging properties such as hotels, resorts, and boutique hotels. It positions itself as an essential strategic partner for property owners seeking to maximize the potential of their assets in the competitive global tourism market.About Studio YP | Green ConsultantsFounded in 2020 by Architect Yermys Peña, Studio YP specializes in innovative and cost-effective designs. With over 18 years of experience, Architect Peña combines creativity and efficiency to deliver projects that are both visually striking and economically viable. Studio YP excels in vertical buildings and high-end villas, incorporating Bioclimatic Architecture principles to minimize environmental impact and optimize energy use. The firm also leads the sustainable certification process for Visions at Brickell, aiming to achieve the prestigious LEED certification.

Sabina Covo

Sabina Covo Communications

+1 786-329-5029

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.