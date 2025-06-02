Survivor Breaks Silence As Herman Law Unveils Explosive New Evidence Of Child Sexual Abuse By Late Priest Father Robert Bob Hoeffner
"I've carried this pain for years, and I couldn't stay silent any longer," Teuber shared in an emotional statement. "By sharing my story, I hope to show others they're not alone - and to make sure this doesn't happen to another person."
The complaint alleges a pattern of abuse and grooming by Father Hoeffner, who was allowed unsupervised access to vulnerable children despite warning signs. Father Hoeffner allegedly used his trusted role as a priest to isolate and abuse Teuber in multiple locations, including the church, school and his private residence. The complaint also outlines how Father Hoeffner's sister, Sally Hoeffner, an employee of the defendants, provided cover for the abuse.
"I can't walk past a church or see anything religious without feeling sick and anxious," Teuber added. "I have trouble sleeping and horrible mood swings. This has taken over my life in ways I never imagined."
Jeff Herman, founding attorney of Herman Law and an advocate for survivors of sexual abuse, said: "The evidence and testimony we shared leave no doubt about what happened to the survivor. Institutions that were supposed to protect him instead enabled a prolific abuser. This case is about more than one survivor - it's about exposing the pattern of cover-ups and demanding accountability for those who failed to protect children."
The press conference also highlighted allegations that the Diocese and other defendants ignored red flags about Father Hoeffner's conduct, failed to establish policies and procedures to protect children, and allowed him to continue in ministry despite concerns raised by students and staff.
"These revelations shine a glaring light on the systemic failures that allowed a predator to operate unchecked for decades," Herman continued. "Our fight is not only for justice for the victim, but for every survivor who has suffered in silence and every child who deserves a safe environment."
Those seeking support are encouraged to begin the healing process today and contact Herman Law. All consultations are free and strictly confidential. Survivors can speak with a member of the Herman Law team by calling 1-561-565-6190 or by visiting their website at HermanLaw .
"Shawn is coming forward not only for himself but on behalf of other victims who may still be suffering in silence," added Herman. "He is incredibly brave."
About Herman Law
Herman Law is a nationally recognized law firm dedicated to representing victims of sexual abuse. Our experienced and compassionate team is committed to pursuing justice, holding institutions accountable, and helping survivors heal by guiding them through civil litigation with compassion and integrity. For more information, visit HermanLaw .
Contact:
Karla Nafarrate
Vice President of Public Relations
InnoVision Marketing Group
[email protected]
SOURCE Herman Law
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment