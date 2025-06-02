Survivor Breaks Silence As Herman Law Unveils Explosive New Evidence Of Child Sexual Abuse By Late Priest Father Robert Bob Hoeffner

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The complaint, filed on behalf of 26-year-old Shawn Teuber, alleges that Father Hoeffner sexually abused him on multiple occasions from 2012 to 2014, during his time as a student at St. Joseph Catholic School and parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church. It names the Diocese of Orlando, St. Joseph Catholic Church Palm Bay, St. Joseph Catholic School and St. Joseph Catholic Parish as defendants, accusing them of negligence, reckless disregard and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

"I've carried this pain for years, and I couldn't stay silent any longer," Teuber shared in an emotional statement. "By sharing my story, I hope to show others they're not alone - and to make sure this doesn't happen to another person."

The complaint alleges a pattern of abuse and grooming by Father Hoeffner, who was allowed unsupervised access to vulnerable children despite warning signs. Father Hoeffner allegedly used his trusted role as a priest to isolate and abuse Teuber in multiple locations, including the church, school and his private residence. The complaint also outlines how Father Hoeffner's sister, Sally Hoeffner, an employee of the defendants, provided cover for the abuse.

"I can't walk past a church or see anything religious without feeling sick and anxious," Teuber added. "I have trouble sleeping and horrible mood swings. This has taken over my life in ways I never imagined."

Jeff Herman, founding attorney of Herman Law and an advocate for survivors of sexual abuse, said: "The evidence and testimony we shared leave no doubt about what happened to the survivor. Institutions that were supposed to protect him instead enabled a prolific abuser. This case is about more than one survivor - it's about exposing the pattern of cover-ups and demanding accountability for those who failed to protect children."

The press conference also highlighted allegations that the Diocese and other defendants ignored red flags about Father Hoeffner's conduct, failed to establish policies and procedures to protect children, and allowed him to continue in ministry despite concerns raised by students and staff.

"These revelations shine a glaring light on the systemic failures that allowed a predator to operate unchecked for decades," Herman continued. "Our fight is not only for justice for the victim, but for every survivor who has suffered in silence and every child who deserves a safe environment."

Those seeking support are encouraged to begin the healing process today and contact Herman Law. All consultations are free and strictly confidential. Survivors can speak with a member of the Herman Law team by calling 1-561-565-6190 or by visiting their website at HermanLaw .

"Shawn is coming forward not only for himself but on behalf of other victims who may still be suffering in silence," added Herman. "He is incredibly brave."

About Herman Law

Herman Law is a nationally recognized law firm dedicated to representing victims of sexual abuse. Our experienced and compassionate team is committed to pursuing justice, holding institutions accountable, and helping survivors heal by guiding them through civil litigation with compassion and integrity. For more information, visit HermanLaw .

Contact:

Karla Nafarrate

Vice President of Public Relations

InnoVision Marketing Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Herman Law