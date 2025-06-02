The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Aleicia R. Mack, DO As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

Dr. Mack earned her Bachelor of Science in zoology from the University of Oklahoma before obtaining her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her internal medicine residency at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, followed by a fellowship in geriatrics and gerontology at Johns Hopkins Hospital. She then pursued a cardiology fellowship at the University of Wisconsin at Madison and is board-certified in internal medicine and cardiology.

She is an active member of the American College of Cardiology and the American Society of Echocardiography and serves as the president of her local chapter of the American Heart Association. Committed to advocacy and education, she volunteers and participates in public speaking engagements through the American Heart Association, emphasizing heart health awareness and prevention. She and her family also founded The Mack Scholarship Fund, which provides financial assistance to new college students.

In recognition of her compassionate leadership and community impact, Dr. Mack was honored with the 2025 Lend a Hand Award on April 26, 2025. This award highlights her tireless efforts to expand access to high-quality care and her dedication to making a lasting difference in the lives of others.

Throughout her career, Dr. Mack has been a leader in non-invasive cardiology, with a strong focus on expanding access to high-quality heart care, particularly for women and minority populations. Inspired by her grandmother's heart condition, she has dedicated herself to preventative cardiology and patient-centered care.

Looking ahead, she aims to expand preventive cardiology in Oklahoma, advance access to care in underserved populations through education, and enhance public awareness on heart health and early detection.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle