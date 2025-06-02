INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Laser Photonics Corporation LASE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Laser Photonics Corporation (“Laser Photonics” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LASE). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Laser Photonics and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 29, 2025, Laser Photonics disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it had“received a notice from Nasdaq Listing Qualifications department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ('Nasdaq') stating that since it had not received the Company's Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025, and because the Company remains delinquent in filing its Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 (the 'Initial Delinquent Filing'), the Company does not comply with Nasdaq's Listing Rules for continued listing.” Laser Photonics said that“the Company has until June 16, 2025, to submit a plan to regain compliance with respect to these delinquent reports.” Laser Photonics specified that the delay was“primarily due to [Laser Photonics'] acquisition of certain assets of CMS in November 2024 . . . , approximately six weeks before the end of [Laser Photonics'] fiscal year, for approximately $1 million out of the bankruptcy proceedings of CMS's former parent company.”

On this news, Laser Photonics' stock price fell $0.16 per share, or 6.53%, to close at $2.29 per share on May 30, 2025.

