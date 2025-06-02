West Edmonton Primary Care Network Clinic Opening At Kickstand Edmonton Youth Hub
Who: Kickstand, YMCA of Northern Alberta and the West Edmonton Primary Care Network
What: A ribbon-cutting to celebrate the official opening of the West Edmonton Primary Care Network at Kickstand Edmonton.
Date: Wednesday, June 4
Time: 11:30am–12:30pm
Location: Kickstand Edmonton, West Edmonton Mall, #2936, 8882 170 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5T 4J2
Interview and Photo Opportunities: This event will be attended by leadership from Kickstand, YMCA of Northern Alberta and the West Edmonton Primary Care Network, who will be available for interviews and photo opportunities.
About YMCA of Northern Alberta
YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to igniting the potential in people since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness to delivering important community outreach programs, the YMCA works to strengthen communities in the Red Deer, Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie and Edmonton regions. For more information, visit ymcanab.ca .
About Kickstand
Kickstand is a not-for-profit organization offering free, safe, and confidential mental health services to young Albertans, aged 11 to 25. Through its network of urban, rural and virtual hubs, Kickstand provides a one-stop shop for youth mental health support, substance use counseling, peer support, and more. Its mission is to become the go-to place for young people to find and receive an array of services in one location and improve mental health outcomes for young Albertans. For more information, visit
