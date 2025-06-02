Drew Barrymore Revisits Her Love For Warm And Comfortable Clothing

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, June 3 (IANS) Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore is getting nostalgic. The actress recently took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback video of her childhood.

In the video, a young Drew Barrymore can be seen saying that she is more inclined towards comfortable and warm clothing over something like a "bikini".

She says in the video, "I don't like to dress up in a bikini, and go to the beach, I like to dress up warm, be in my thermies, and run around the hotel."

The actress wrote in the caption, "I don't know what compelled me to say this, but it just goes to show how deep my love for comfortable clothing really runs."

Earlier, Drew Barrymore, who is known for leaning in as close as possible while in conversation on her self-titled programme, she admitted she had tried to stop after getting "awful" feedback about her habit.

Asked about her decision to sit close to the guests, she said on 'Watch What Happens Live!', "I don't know, I can't actually control it. Because we got focus groups when (The Drew Barrymore Show) launched and it was not good. It was awful."

And asked if she had implemented her pledge in August last year that she would work on "practicing physical distance" with her guests in 2025, she admitted, "It's not (going) good."

As per 'Female First UK', the actress admitted she worries about her breath being fresh when she gets close to her guests.

Asked if she had ever pulled away because one of her interviewees had bad breath, she said, "All I'm thinking about also is, 'How's my breath?' Here's the best news, no one has had bad breath yet and I am like pupil to pupil and nobody has had bad breath."

In December, a clip from the 'Drew Barrymore Show' went viral after guest Martha Stewart playfully pushed the host away mid-conversation when she got too close, but the 'Never Been Kissed' actress insisted the lifestyle guru "really does like" her.