Al Ansari Financial Services Launches Business Solutions Centre In India To Accelerate Innovation

Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC (DFM: ALANSARI) (the"Group"), the largest non-banking financial services provider in the GCC, announced today the opening of Al Ansari Financial Services Solutions Private Limited (AAFS Solutions), its new business solutions centre in Hyderabad, India. Strategically located, the centre will serve as a business solutions hub for the Group, aimed at enhancing efficiency, productivity and cost-effectiveness.

The establishment of the state-of-the-art centre marks a significant milestone in the Group's commitment to innovation and operational excellence. By leveraging India's rich pool of talent and technological expertise, this office will play a pivotal role in accelerating the Group's digital transformation journey.

“We are proud to inaugurate our new offices in India,” said Mohammad Bitar, Deputy Group CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services.“This expansion reflects our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative practices to provide exceptional services to our customers. We are reshaping our operations to promote leaner corporate structures and enhance the effectiveness of shared services and global business service units.”

“We are committed to fostering a culture of growth and opportunity for our employees,” added Bitar.“The expansion of our operations in India will not only enable us to deliver greater value to our customers and shareholders but also create exciting career prospects for our talented workforce.”

The India office will focus on streamlining operations, optimising processes and developing cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of the financial industry. By centralising specific functions, the Group aims to foster collaboration, innovation and knowledge sharing across its expanding network.

A Platform for Future Growth:

In the first phase of the Group's project, an IT Excellence Centre has been established to drive innovation and improve technological capabilities. Looking ahead, the centre is poised to expand its offerings to include business process outsourcing (BPO) services, further optimising Al Ansari Financial Services' operations and allowing us to allocate more resources to core business initiatives and strategic growth.