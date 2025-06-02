Sharjah Welcomes High-Level Korean Delegation To Boost Cooperation In Artificial Intelligence And Digital Transformation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sharjah, June 2025: The Emirate of Sharjah welcomed a high-level official delegation from the Seoul AI Foundation and the Seoul Metropolitan Government, in a strategic visit organised by Sharjah Digital Department (SDD). The visit aimed to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the UAE and South Korea in the realms of digital transformation and innovation.

The delegation's visit focused on exploring avenues for deepening collaboration between SDD and the Seoul AI Foundation, with a particular emphasis on future partnership opportunities in artificial intelligence and smart government services.

During the visit, His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah Digital Department, welcomed the Korean delegation at a meeting held at the House of Wisdom. The meeting was attended by His Excellency Rashid Ali Al Ali, Director General of Sharjah Communications Technologies Authority, His Excellency Shin Donghyup, Consul of the Republic of Korea for Science and ICT in Dubai and Eng. Majid Almadhloum, Sharjah Digital Department Advisor.

The visiting delegation included Ok-hyun Kang, General Director of the Digital City Bureau at the Seoul Metropolitan Government; Jung Yoon Lee, External Relations Manager at the Digital Policy Division; Man Gi Kim, President of the Seoul AI Foundation (SAF); Seong Hwan Ju, Head of the AI Innovation & Business Division at SAF; and Boris J. Kim, Senior Manager of the Policy Cooperation Team at SAF.

During the meeting, both parties discussed opportunities for collaboration on joint AI-driven projects, exchanged expertise in smart city development, and explored standout initiatives and best practices from both parties in digital transformation and digital infrastructure.

His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi underscored the significance of the visit as a key milestone in establishing strategic partnerships with one of the world's leading cities in digital transformation and artificial intelligence. He welcomed the opportunity to exchange insights, experiences, and expertise with the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul AI Foundation, stating that such collaboration“represents the most effective path toward achieving sustainable development that benefits our communities and aligns with our shared aspirations.” His Excellency expressed optimism that the visit would lay the groundwork for long-term collaboration between Sharjah and Seoul, opening the door to innovative projects and expanded opportunities in AI and smart city development.

For his part, Man Gi Kim highlighted Sharjah's importance as a strategic partner in advanced technology sectors, stating:“We regard Sharjah as one of Seoul's key partner cities in the field of digital and AI-driven urban innovation, and that is why we have extended an official invitation to Sharjah Digital Department to participate in Smart Life Week 2025 in Seoul. We trust this occasion will further solidify and elevate the longstanding relationship between the Seoul AI Foundation and Sharjah Digital Department into a more strategic and action-oriented collaboration.”

Smart Life Week 2025 is recognised as one of Asia's premier innovation platforms and South Korea's leading technology events, underscoring the Korean delegation's acknowledgement of Sharjah's pioneering role in digital transformation.

Following the meeting, the organising team guided the delegation on a field tour of key urban development sites across the emirate, including University City and the Aljada project. The tour showcased Sharjah's advanced smart infrastructure and urban planning efforts, forming the backbone of its ongoing digital transformation journey.

The visit concluded at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), where the delegation explored cutting-edge research initiatives and smart labs driving innovation and entrepreneurship, most notably the SOI Lab, which focuses on artificial intelligence applications.

This strategic visit reaffirms Sharjah's commitment to fostering global partnerships and elevating its international leadership in digital transformation, aligning with its vision to build a sustainable, innovative digital city.