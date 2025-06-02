Andrew Peller Limited Announces Appointment Of Renee Cauchi As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRIMSBY, Ontario, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) (“APL” or“the Company”), one of Canada's leading producers and marketers of quality wines, spirits, and craft beverage alcohol products, today announced that Renee Cauchi, CPA, CA, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Cauchi, who was named Vice President, Finance and Interim Chief Financial Officer in September 2024, has been in progressively senior finance positions with the Company since 2015, overseeing the finance, treasury and risk functions. Prior to joining Andrew Peller, she was at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, specializing in the manufacturing and consumer packaged goods sectors.

“Renee has been a vital member of the finance team for many years and brings a deep understanding of all areas of our business and industry, and has a proven track record of execution,” said Paul Dubkowski, CEO.“I'm excited to continue partnering with her and our broader leadership team to shape and deliver on our growth strategy.”

About Andrew Peller Limited

Andrew Peller Limited is one of Canada's leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft spirits. The Company's award‐winning premium and ultra‐premium Vintners' Quality Alliance (“VQA”) brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate, Tinhorn Creek, Gray Monk Estates, Raven Conspiracy and Conviction. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal offerings, wine based liqueurs, craft ciders, and craft spirits. The Company owns and operates 101 well‐positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names. The Company also operates Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker's Collection Inc., importers and marketing agents of premium wines from around the world. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly‐owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc. (“GVI”), the recognized leader in personal winemaking products. More information about the Company can be found at ir.andrewpeller.com .

For more information, please contact:

Craig Armitage and Jennifer Smith

...

Source: Andrew Peller Limited