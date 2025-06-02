Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend On Series G, H, I, J And K Preferred Shares And Quarterly Dividend Rate For Series H And J Preferred Shares
|Series of Preferred Shares
|Dividend (C$)
|Payment Date
|Record Date
|Series G
|0.185125
|June 30, 2025
|June 13, 2025
|Series H
|0.33645
|June 27, 2025
|Series I
|0.207938
|June 30, 2025
|Series J
|0.35452
|June 27, 2025
|Series K
|0.315313
|June 30, 2025
Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.
Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the June 30, 2025 to September 29, 2025 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:
|Series of Preferred Shares
|Rate (%)
|Annualized Rate (%)
|Dividend (C$)
|Series H
|1.31169
|5.20399
|0.32792
|Series J
|1.38479
|5.49399
|0.34620
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.
|For further information contact:
|John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at
|(416) 367-4941
