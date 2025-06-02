Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend On Series G, H, I, J And K Preferred Shares And Quarterly Dividend Rate For Series H And J Preferred Shares


2025-06-02 05:15:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date
Series G 0.185125 June 30, 2025 June 13, 2025
Series H 0.33645 June 27, 2025
Series I 0.207938 June 30, 2025
Series J 0.35452 June 27, 2025
Series K 0.315313 June 30, 2025

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the June 30, 2025 to September 29, 2025 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares Rate (%) Annualized Rate (%) Dividend (C$)
Series H 1.31169 5.20399 0.32792
Series J 1.38479 5.49399 0.34620

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at
(416) 367-4941

