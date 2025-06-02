Elegant Stately Victorian Home In Toronto's Prestigious U Of T / Mink Mile Offers Grand Living And Income Potential

Front of the house

Front Porch

Kitchen/Dining

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Welcome to 379 Huron Street, an exceptional Victorian residence that masterfully combines scale, sophistication, and a prime downtown location. Situated on an impressive 25 x 191 ft lot, this stately home boasts over 4,400 square feet (5,759 sq ft with finished basement) of above-grade living space, featuring soaring ceilings, expansive principal rooms, and a layout designed for grand entertaining and multigenerational living.

Located in one of Toronto's most coveted neighborhoods, the property comprises a five-bedroom main residence with a full basement in-law suit with a separate entrance, plus three self-contained, legal one-bedroom suites. Of these, only the basement apartment is currently tenanted-offering buyers the flexibility to accommodate extended family and guests.

"With its commanding architecture, generous proportions, and unbeatable location, this home speaks to buyers who value elegance, space, entertaining and versatility," says Alex Alexandrov, listing agent with Forest Hill Real Estate Inc. "It offers the rare combination of historic charm and contemporary comfort, set on a lush, private lot in the heart of the city."

The backyard retreat is a tranquil green oasis shaded by mature trees-providing an uncommon sense of privacy and serenity within the core. Zoned R(d1*748), the property also offers long-term development flexibility in one of Canada's most robust and resilient housing markets.

Though the home includes income-generating potential, its true distinction lies in its stature, livability, and enduring appeal. On The Mink Mile and University of Toronto, St. George and Spadina subway, next to cultural institutions, the residence enjoys effortless access to Bloor Street's cafés, restaurants, boutique shops and Mink Mile's luxury shopping. Financial district is 20 minutes away, and laneway access to multiple parking is another bonus.

379 Huron offers unmatched access to city life while preserving the comfort and scale of a timeless family estate.

Alex Alexandrov

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

+1 416-688-7780

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.