Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Safehold Closes Ground Lease For Florida Multifamily Recapitalization

Safehold Closes Ground Lease For Florida Multifamily Recapitalization


2025-06-02 05:01:22
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We're thrilled to establish a relationship with JT Capital and expand our modern ground lease footprint," said Tim Doherty, Safehold's Chief Investment Officer. "We continue to leverage the efficiencies of our structure to help owners access lower-cost, long-term capital."

"We're proud to deliver a capital structure tailored to JT Capital's strategic goals that showcases our commitment to unlocking value and executing quickly," added Emily Jones, Vice President at Safehold.

Safehold provided a leasehold loan in addition to a long-term ground lease to facilitate the transaction.

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE ) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, affordable housing, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at .

Transaction Contacts:

IR Contact:



Tim Doherty

Chief Investment Officer
T: 212.930.9433
E: [email protected]

Pearse Hoffmann

SVP, Head of Corporate Finance
T: 212.930.9400
E: [email protected]



Emily Jones

Vice President, Investments
T: 310.315.5580
E: [email protected]


SOURCE Safehold

MENAFN02062025003732001241ID1109627956

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search