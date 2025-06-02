Great Moves Physical Therapy Offers EXOMIND: Trailblazing Technology Using Brain Stimulation To Treat Depression And Optimize Mental Health

EXOMIND is leading-edge therapy that treats symptoms of depression and other mental health issues (PRNewsfoto/Modified Wellness)

Center is Offering Introductory EXOMIND Pricing Through July 30

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Those with depression, stress or mental fog can now turn to Great Moves Physical Therapy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, a wellness and physical therapy center offering EXOMIND , a noninvasive brain stimulation procedure that treats depression and results in enhanced mental health and emotional wellness.

"We know that the body affects the mind and vice versa. In today's 'noisy' world, our brains are more overloaded than ever," says Jacki Koury, a physical therapist at Great Moves Physical Therapy. "The EXOMIND technology is empowering us to help our patients achieve more of a sense of emotional balance, calm and control."

Great Moves Physical Therapy offers a range of services to enhance your personal wellness journey, whether it's for physical therapy, massage therapy, personal training, or golf rehabilitation. The center also offers state-of-the-art procedures for fat burning, muscle building, incontinence, aesthetics, and overall health.

With EXOMIND, the applicator is placed on the head and uses magnetic pulses to stimulate or suppress brain activity. The technology addresses key brain areas that are involved in emotional regulation, cognitive function and self-control. To maximize results, doctors recommend a treatment twice a week for three weeks.

A bonus: research shows that 100% of patients experienced reduced food cravings and, on average, reported a four-to-five-pound weight loss after six treatments.

In addition to EXOMIND, Great Moves Physical Therapy provides patients with cutting-edge technologies to enhance physical wellness. Emsculpt NEO uses muscle activation and heat to burn up to 30% fat and build up to 25% muscle in hard-to-treat areas, including the abdomen, buttocks, arms and thighs.

EMSELLA is a device using muscle activation to strengthen the pelvic floor. Patients sit fully clothed on the EMSELLA chair for 28-minute treatment sessions. The procedure has a 98% patient satisfaction rate for restoring bladder function, enabling them to enjoy daily activities without concern of leakage.

Great Moves Physical Therapy is offering nine EXOMIND sessions for the price of six sessions through July 30 for those who call 719-477-6870 and say, "getting better every day." Additional information can be found at .

