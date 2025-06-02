Adeia To Participate In The“2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover The Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow” Virtual Conference Presented By Maxim Group LLC On Tuesday, June 3Rd Thursday, June 5Th At 9:00 A.M. EDT
Adeia will be taking part in the“2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow.” The rapid evolution of technology is paving the way for disruption across all industries, including healthcare, drones, consumer IoT, business solutions, gaming & entertainment, and more. In Maxim's 2025 Virtual Tech Conference, how emerging growth companies are expanding their use of Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to position themselves for the future will be explored. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of diverse companies who have their attention on technology and how it will impact and grow their business.
About Maxim Group LLC
Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com
About Adeia Inc.
Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia's fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia's IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit .
Investor Contact:
Chris Chaney
Vice President, Investor Relations
