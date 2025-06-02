403
Mohammed Bin Rashid School Of Government's Happiness Council Launches“Career Coach” Program In Collaboration With Emirates Association For Management Consultants And Trainers
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Includes 200 training hours and targets more than 40 MBRSG employees
His Excellency Dr. Ali Al Marri:
His Excellency Dr. Ali Al Marri:
-
“Investing in the development of national talent is the cornerstone of achieving excellence in government performance.”
MBRSG strives to foster a culture of sustainable learning and continuous improvement, contributing to a more efficient and agile government framework.”
-
The 'Career Coach' program adopts a tailored developmental methodology aligned with the UAE's government workplace requirements, delivered through personalized and group training sessions.”
-
The program is led by an elite group of EMCT certified trainers, who possess advanced expertise in professional coaching, organizational development, government leadership, and emotional intelligence.
