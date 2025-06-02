Mohammed Bin Rashid School Of Government's Happiness Council Launches“Career Coach” Program In Collaboration With Emirates Association For Management Consultants And Trainers

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Includes 200 training hours and targets more than 40 MBRSG employees



“Investing in the development of national talent is the cornerstone of achieving excellence in government performance.” MBRSG strives to foster a culture of sustainable learning and continuous improvement, contributing to a more efficient and agile government framework.”

His Excellency Dr. Ali Al Marri:

The 'Career Coach' program adopts a tailored developmental methodology aligned with the UAE's government workplace requirements, delivered through personalized and group training sessions.”

The program is led by an elite group of EMCT certified trainers, who possess advanced expertise in professional coaching, organizational development, government leadership, and emotional intelligence.

Mohammed Al Khatib

United Arab Emirates, Dubai –June 2025: In line with its strategic efforts to enhance employee well-being, develop capabilities, and empower staff with professional tools, the Happiness Council at Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) has signed a collaboration agreement with the Emirates Association for Management Consultants and Trainers (EMCT) to launch a specialized training program titled“Career Coach”. This pioneering initiative aims to foster a positive workplace environment at the school. The agreement was signed in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Saba Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, members of the EMCT Board of Directors, certified trainers from the Association, and members of the school's Happiness Council.

The program seeks to strengthen workplace culture, develop leadership and management skills, and support MBRSG employees' mental health and professional well-being through individual and group coaching sessions and interactive workshops over three months, starting 27 May 2025.

This partnership aligns with the Happiness Council's commitment to advancing government workplace systems, enhancing institutional performance through advanced training tools that combine academic knowledge and practical application, and fostering a culture of empowerment and continuous improvement. The initiative also supports the UAE's vision to cultivate government leaders capable of future foresight and solidify the nation's global leadership in public-sector excellence.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Saba Al Marri stated:“This program reflects the Happiness Council's ongoing efforts to improve employee quality of life and create a positive, motivating work environment that supports their professional and psychological well-being. Through strategic national partnerships, MBRSG aims to embed a culture of sustainable learning and continuous improvement, contributing to a more efficient and agile government system that bolsters the UAE's global competitiveness. We are proud to collaborate with EMCT in designing and implementing this program.”

Mohammed Hasan Al Khatib, Senior Director of the Corporate Support Services Department and Chairman of the Happiness Council at the MBRSG, added:“The 'Career Coach' program adopts a tailored developmental methodology aligned with the UAE's government workplace requirements. It empowers employees across all levels to achieve professional goals and overcome leadership and administrative challenges through individualized and group sessions focused on active listening, motivational questioning, self-awareness, value exploration, and practical solutions.”

Under the agreement, EMCT will deliver the“Career Coach” program to 40 MBRSG employees across three professional tiers: department managers, section heads, and specialized staff. Spanning 200+ training hours, the program unfolds in three interconnected phases, beginning with a comprehensive assessment stage to evaluate participants' unique strengths and aspirations, followed by the creation of tailored development plans aligned with individual and institutional goals.

The implementation phase features five personalized one-on-one coaching sessions (60 minutes each), targeting leadership excellence, strategic decision-making, emotional intelligence, and work-life integration. Complementing these sessions are six virtual group workshops-developed in partnership with the Happiness Council-that explore themes such as“Coaching and Workplace Happiness,”“Emotional Intelligence in Action,” and“Keys to Sustainable Success”.

Culminating in a robust evaluation framework, the final phase employs periodic progress reports, participant satisfaction metrics, and structured review sessions to measure tangible improvements in performance, identify future growth opportunities, and institutionalize a culture of continuous learning.

Grounded in globally accredited methodologies, the“Career Coach” program seamlessly integrates theoretical insights with real-world practices, delivered by EMCT-certified experts to ensure alignment with international standards and UAE government priorities.