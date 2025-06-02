Dr. Scott Kamelle Reaches Landmark Achievement In Robotic Surgery For Gynecologic Cancers, Performing Over 2,500 Procedures And Logging 2,000+ Operative Hours

MILWAUKEE, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Scott Kamelle , a nationally recognized Gynecologic Oncologist and leading expert in robotic surgery, has achieved a remarkable milestone in his surgical career. With over 2,500 robotic surgeries performed specifically for female malignancies and more than 2,000 operative hours on the robotic console, Dr. Kamelle's experience places him at the forefront of gynecologic oncology innovation. With over 18 years of robotic experience-equivalent to nearly eight months of continuous time in the operating room-Dr. Kamelle stands as a pioneer and trusted leader in his field.

Throughout his career, Dr. Scott Kamelle has demonstrated a deep commitment to improving surgical outcomes for women facing gynecologic cancers, including ovarian and uterine cancers. His extensive experience with robotic-assisted surgery has enabled him to deliver precision, reduced recovery times, and improved quality of life for thousands of patients. This dedication to innovation in patient care is matched by his compassionate, patient-centered approach.

A former Director of Gynecologic Oncology at Aurora Health Care in Milwaukee, Dr. Scott Kamelle also chaired the Robotic Steering Committee at Aurora for over a decade, helping to guide the integration of robotic technology into everyday surgical practice. His efforts have not only elevated the standard of care within his practice but also influenced the broader gynecologic oncology community through his leadership.

Currently serving as an Associate Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine, Dr. Scott Kamelle continues to educate and mentor the next generation of healthcare professionals. He also holds active clinical roles at St. Luke's Medical Center, Aurora Gynecologic Oncology, and West Allis Memorial Hospital/Women's Pavilion in Milwaukee.

Through his online platform, drscottkamelle , Dr. Scott Kamelle shares expert insights and educational resources to support patients, caregivers, and colleagues. His blog serves as a vital resource for anyone seeking to learn more about gynecologic oncology and the evolving role of robotic surgery in cancer care.

Dr. Scott Kamelle 's contributions to the field of gynecologic oncology continue to have a lasting impact. His expertise, compassion, and leadership ensure that women facing cancer receive the most advanced and personalized care available today.

