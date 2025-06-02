Constellation Brands Announces Delivery Of Notices Of Redemption For 4.75% Senior Notes Due 2025 And 5.00% Senior Notes Due 2026

The redemption price for the notes, payable in cash, will be calculated pursuant to the formula set forth in the supplemental indentures relating to the notes.

This press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption of the notes. Information concerning the terms and conditions of the redemption of the notes is described in the notices distributed to holders of the notes by the trustee under the indenture and the applicable supplemental indentures governing the notes.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS

Constellation Brands is an international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Constellation's brand portfolio includes Corona Extra, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, Victoria, The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Kim Crawford, Schrader Cellars, Lingua Franca, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey.

