Homecare Providers Challenge California Democrats To Stand Up To Newsom's Budget At State Party Convention

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MayToday, UDW/AFSCME Local 3930 members and leaders, joined by SEIU Local 2015, rallied outside the California Democratic Party May Re-Organizing Convention to protest Governor Newsom's proposed cuts to the In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) program.

“These cuts mean a loss in hours of care for tens of thousands across the state, and it means a loss in hours for providers,” said UDW member and IHSS provider, Cynthia Williams.“For our clients who receive extra hours because their care needs call for it, it means the struggle of finding more care providers, or worse, having no one to meet those needs.

“For providers, it means such a drastic cut in hours, we will be forced to decide between rent, medicine, and food. A reality for many of us already but worsened when you're losing 16 additional hours per week!”

“The governor's budget proposal tries to balance the books on the backs of the people who can least afford it-hard working Californians, our children, our seniors, and people living with disabilities,” said Doug Moore, UDW Executive Director.“Let me be clear: this proposal must be rejected. And I have a message for our Democratic lawmakers-this rally isn't just a protest. It's a warning”.

“You must stand with home care and family child care providers and vote NO on these proposed budget cuts that will have a real impact on not only the people we represent between UDW and SEIU, but on thousands of working families. The Governor's proposed budget puts lives at risk. It slashes critical services and care hours that families depend on to survive. It disrespects the workers who keep people safe, fed, and cared for in their homes and communities.”

