Homa's DIY Home Buying Platform Sees Strong Early Adoption Among Florida Buyers

Homa Company Logo

Screenshot of Homa's Property Analysis Page

Surge of Florida home buyers sign up in first six weeks, signaling growing demand for agent-free homebuying.

- Co-Founder, Arman JavaherianTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Homa , a new digital platform helping home buyers purchase a home without a real estate agent, has quickly gained significant traction in Florida just six weeks after launch. The milestone is an early indicator that Homa's agent-free, technology-driven approach is resonating with today's home buyers. There is a growing demand for new real estate models, and Homa's smart tools and AI-driven support are giving buyers the autonomy and savings they want and deserve.Founded on the belief that home buying should be transparent, flexible, and empowering, Homa offers a do-it-yourself platform that helps unrepresented buyers confidently navigate the purchase process from home search to closing. The platform includes features like automated offer writing on local contracts, escrow guidance, and inspection support, all tailored to buyers who want to skip traditional agent representation.“We knew there were thousands of buyers who felt underserved and overcharged by the current system,” says Homa co-founder Arman Javaherian.“These early adopters show there's a strong demand for a new way to buy a home.”Florida, where nearly 1 in 5 home buyers already purchase without an agent, has been an ideal test market for Homa's groundbreaking new platform. With Florida pivoting to more of a buyer's market, it's opening the door for new types of real estate services like Homa to grow and succeed. Homa currently supports home buyers across the state, including in Tampa Bay, Orlando, and Miami .Current Homa users are already finding the system incredibly useful as they navigate the home buying process without an agent. It is saving them time and money by highlighting critical red flags, helping them analyze offer strategies, and making sure they stay on track throughout the escrow process. For example, one user was able to uncover unfavorable terms in a solar panel lease before buying, helping them avoid a poor financial decision. Another user compared both Homa and ChatGPT and appreciated that Homa offered more real estate-specific guidance and was tailored to their needs as a home buyer.The Homa platform is also proving especially helpful for real estate investors who already know how to navigate the home buying process and would prefer not to work with an agent, but feel stuck having to use them. Homa users don't need to wait for their agent to be available before submitting an offer or getting questions answered - they can move at their own, quicker pace to go under contract faster and without the need for a middleman.Homa does not represent buyers. Instead, the company provides a robust digital platform and transaction support that aligns with how today's buyers are increasingly preferring to shop for and purchase homes: by themselves. This model also enables buyers to negotiate directly with listing agents, potentially save thousands of dollars, and stay in full control throughout the process.As the platform continues to grow, Homa plans to add integrations with lenders and inspection providers, roll out additional capabilities like a unique property search feature, and expand educational content.“We're building the product we wish existed when we bought our first homes,” says Javaherian.“It's early, but the response has been exciting. People are ready for a smarter way to buy, and we're ready to give it to them.”To learn more about Homa or sign up, visit .

