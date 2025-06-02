International Black Heritage Month (IBHM) Announces The 2025 Focus Pillars: Ethiopia, Afro-Guatemalans, And House Music

International Black Heritage Month 2025 Poster/Flyer 1

June is IBHM and celebrates black talent and cultures from around the globe: internationalblackheritagemonth serves as the main portal & official website.

2025 Theme and Focus

IBHM is excited to reveal this year's theme: 'Legacy in Motion' and the focus on three cultural pillars :

1. Ethiopia: From ancient kings and queens to modern-day visionaries such as global music artist "The Weeknd" and supermodel Liya Kebede. Ethiopia's story is one of sovereignty, strength, and culture. IBHM 2025 honors Ethiopia's enduring legacy as a cradle of African identity and a symbol of global Black pride.

2. Afro-Guatemalans: From the shores of Livingston town in Guatemala to an inspiring diaspora, we're amplifying the survival, spirit and language of Afro-Guatemalans, an overlooked heritage rich in rhythm, strength and resilience across Latin America.

3. House Music Mavericks: Chicago's Black communities created House Music in the early 1980s. And more than just music...they built a global movement. From House to Techno to EDM, IBHM celebrates the roots of House and icons such as Frankie Knuckles and trailblazers like Carl Cox-all who turned struggle into sound and nightclubs into sanctuaries.

"House music is a dominant force in the global music market. According to the market research firm Wise Guy, the house music market is valued at $3.5 billion. House music was created over 30 years ago, and the number of subcultures, industries, and money it has generated is phenomenal. It's important to honor the mavericks who created this,” says Bruce Reynolds.

The 2025 Spotify International Black Heritage Month (IBHM) playlist is now available, with a wide selection of different styles of House Music: from Chicago, Newark, the UK and Japan. Plus, there's Gospel House and other diverse genres from Acid Jazz, to Hip-Hop and Dancehall that will inspire music lovers all year long...

Elevating Cultures with 'Culture-ology'

To elevate the diverse range of cultural voices on the platform, this year's 'Culture-ology' programming features the newly launched University of the Arts London (UAL) Black Creatives Hub from the UK - an innovative online space dedicated to showcasing and celebrating the exceptional talents, achievements, and contributions of the Black creative community.

Also, the Fade to Black Arts Festival, an innovative festival celebrating African-American creativity in film, theatre, music, visual arts, poetry, and much more.

Now in its second year, our International Black Heritage Month Channel in partnership continues with Kult, the leading social platform for culture lovers to discover and share cultural media content from around the world.

Kult CEO Patrick Rahy states, "The partnership with International Black Heritage Month (IBHM) is perfect as it's the ideal gateway for people to discover unique content and diverse stories from across the Afro-diaspora in various languages. We have content covering Portuguese and Spanish-speaking territories, and our English language offerings are growing".

Virtual Experiences:

As media is a window to the world, we have curated a rich selection of Virtual Experiences for people around the world to discover history, art culture, and the unexpected:

Museum of Belizean Art

Click into a realm where culture, history, and creativity converge to form a rich virtual experience. Visit

Museum of Black Joy

Celebrate Black joy through photography, videos, and poetry in this virtual museum dedicated to uplifting and honoring the beauty of Black life. Visit

Royal Air Force Museum

Explore 'Pilots of the Caribbean': Volunteers of African Heritage in the Royal Air Force (UK). Visit

African American Museum of Iowa

Discover virtual exhibits showcasing the history and culture of African Americans in Iowa. Visit

The Barbados Museum

Explore the complicated past of Barbados, and get a glimpse of the optimistic future they've created. Visit

Everyone Included

We invite everyone, including media outlets, schools, libraries, embassies, cultural centers, and global influencers, to visit internationalblackheritagemonth for virtual experiences and cultural spotlights. We also encourage all to watch, listen to, or read something from the continent of Africa and its diaspora Gather with friends, family, and colleagues to share knowledge and insights.

About International Black Heritage Month (IBHM)

IBHM, held each June to connect the cultural observances of: Portugal Day (June 10), Youth Day, South Africa (June 16), Juneteenth in the USA (June 19), Windrush Day in the UK (June 22) and Keti Koti in Utrecht, Netherlands (June 30). And champion education, celebration, and cultural unity to honor the achievements and cultures of Black people globally.



