Nugerm's Nukase Named Top Campus Tech Product Of 2025 By District Administration

NuGerm's lockable phone case for students, the NuKase, wins national recognition for innovation in classroom technology and campus equipment.

- James Koch, VP, NuGermBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NuGerm is proud to announce that its flagship product, the NuKase , has been named one of the Top EdTech Products for 2025 by FETC(Future of Education Technology Conference) and District Administration , a trusted voice in K–12 education leadership.The NuKase, a school-friendly lockable phone case, received top honors in the“Campus Equipment & Technology” category for its growing role in classroom management, safety, and compliance. Designed to reduce digital distractions while maintaining student privacy, the NuKase gives schools an effective and durable solution to the growing problem of cell phone misuse.“We're honored that the NuKase is being recognized as a leader in school innovation,” said James Koch, VP at NuGerm.“This award reflects our commitment to working closely with educators to develop practical, effective solutions that support student success. We're excited to continue partnering with schools across the country to bring learning back into focus.”DESIGNED FOR TODAY'S SCHOOLSWith a growing number of states passing legislation requiring schools to restrict student access to mobile devices during instructional time, the NuKase is ahead of the curve. It meets the legal requirements and safety specifications outlined in recent statewide policies focused on student attention, mental health, and digital safety.States like Florida, California, and New York have recently passed laws requiring schools to limit or prohibit student cellphone use during the school day. Florida's 2023 law bans phone use in elementary and middle schools, while California's Phone-Free School Act mandates phone policies across all districts by 2026. The NuKase meets these legal standards, giving schools a future-proof option for compliance.Whether implemented campus-wide or in individual classrooms, the NuKase helps districts remain compliant without infringing on personal property rights. Schools can keep phones out of reach without confiscation, creating a safer and more controlled environment that aligns with legal mandates.EXPANDING NATIONWIDEThe NuKase is already being deployed in schools across the U.S. for the 2025–2026 school year. Administrators cite the case's durability, portability, and student-friendly design as key reasons for adoption.The NuKase system includes a tamper-resistant lockable case that students store in their backpacks and an unlocking station controlled by school staff. Its rugged build is designed specifically for daily school use, and it comes in two sizes, one of which can also hold accessories like earbuds or smartwatches called the NuKase XL.A SMARTER APPROACH TO A GROWING PROBLEMPhone distraction remains one of the top behavioral and academic concerns for K–12 educators. Traditional phone bans often lead to discipline issues, legal gray areas, or strained parent relationships. The NuKase offers a forward-thinking alternative: a secure and respectful solution that balances school policy with student responsibility.Schools interested in evaluating the NuKase firsthand can request a free sample .RECOGNIZED BY EDUCATION LEADERSThe Top EdTech Products list by FETC and District Administration highlights tools that are“poised to revolutionize education” across key categories. Each entry is reviewed by a panel of superintendents, IT directors, and technology experts who assess innovation, impact, and usability.NuKase's recognition in 2025 underscores its growing influence in education policy, technology integration, and school operations.NuGerm continues to expand its reach, offering support for district implementation, referral programs, and long-term rollout strategies. Schools can explore product specs, videos, and testimonials on the official NuGerm website.

