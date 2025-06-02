MAA To Present At The Nareit Reitweek: 2025 Investor Conference
GERMANTOWN, Tenn., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., or MAA (NYSE: MAA ), today announced that President and CEO, Brad Hill, as well as other members of MAA's executive management team, will present at the Nareit REITweek: 2025 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, from 8:45 a.m. ET to 9:15 a.m. ET.
The Company's presentation will be webcast live. A link to the webcast as well as presentation materials are available under "Corporate Profile" on the "For Investors" page of the Company's website at .
About MAA
MAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns or has ownership interest in apartment communities primarily throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance. For further details, please refer to the "For Investors" page at or contact Investor Relations at [email protected] .
