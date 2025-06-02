Lowe's Completes Acquisition Of Artisan Design Group

MOORESVILLE, N.C., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ) today announced it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Artisan Design Group ("ADG"), a leading nationwide provider of design, distribution and installation services for interior surface finishes to home builders and property managers.

"We are pleased to complete this transaction and officially welcome the talented ADG team to Lowe's. ADG has built an industry-leading position through consistent execution and outstanding customer service, earning strong customer satisfaction scores from the top homebuilders," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's chairman, president and CEO. "This acquisition positions us to accelerate our growth in Pro planned spend and expand into an adjacent distribution channel in a highly fragmented, approximately $50 billion market."

Centerview Partners LLC is acting as lead financial advisor to Lowe's. Greenhill, a Mizuho affiliate, is also acting as financial advisor to Lowe's. Covington & Burling LLP is acting as legal advisor to Lowe's. RBC Capital Markets is acting as lead financial advisor to ADG. Goldman Sachs and Robert W. Baird are also acting as financial advisors to ADG. Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as legal advisor to ADG.

Lowe's is a FORTUNE® 100 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2024 sales of more than $83 billion, Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.

