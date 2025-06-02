Liquidity Services To Present At The 15Th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHESDA, Md., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), a leading global ecommerce company powering the circular economy, today announced that it will present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday June 11, 2025 at 10:00AM ET at The Westin Times Square in New York, NY. Bill Angrick, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO and Jorge Celaya, Executive Vice President and CFO, will also conduct one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

The presentation will also be available as a webcast that can be accessed through the East Coast IDEAS conference page and on the Liquidity Services Investor Relations page .

About Liquidity Services:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion of completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.

