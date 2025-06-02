403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Airline Profitability To Strengthen Slightly In 2025 Despite Headwinds
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced updates to its 2025 airline industry financial outlook, showing improved profitability over 2024 and resilience in the face of global economic and political shifts.
Highlights from the expected 2025 financial performance include:
Highlights from the expected 2025 financial performance include:
-
Net profits at $36.0 billion, improved from the $32.4 billion earned in 2024, but slightly down on the previously projected $36.6 billion (December 2024).
Net profit margin at 3.7%, improved from the 3.4% earned in 2024 and the previously projected 3.6%.
Return on invested capital at 6.7%, improved from the 6.6% earned in 2024 and largely unchanged from previous projections.
Operating profits at $66.0 billion, improved from an estimated $61.9 billion in 2024, but down from the previously projected $67.5 billion.
Total revenues at a record high of $979 billion (+1.3% on 2024, but below the $1 trillion previously projected).
Total expenses at $913 billion (+1.0% on 2024, but below the previously projected $940 billion).
Total traveler numbers reaching a record high 4.99 billion (+4% on 2024, but below the previously projected 5.22 billion).
Total air cargo volumes reaching 69 million tonnes (+0.6% on 2024, but below the previously projected 72.5 million tonnes).
-
Some 40% of respondents expect to travel more over the next 12 months than they did in the previous 12-month period. The majority (53%) said that they expect to travel as much as they did in the previous 12 months. Only 6% reported that they expect to travel less.
Some 47% of respondents expect to spend more on travel over the next 12 months than they did in the previous 12 months. An almost equal proportion (45%) expect to spend the same on travel over the next 12 months while only 8% expect to spend less.
Although 85% expected trade tensions to impact the economy in which they reside and 73% expect to be personally impacted, 68% of business travelers (50% of those polled) expected increased business travel amid trade tensions to visit customers, and 65% said trade tensions would have no impact on their travel habits.
-
Conflict: The resolution of conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war would have a benefit for airlines in reconnecting de-linked economies and reopening airspace. Conversely, any expansion of military activity could have a dampening effect.
Trade tensions: Tariffs and prolonged trade wars dampen demand for air cargo and potentially travel. Additionally, the uncertainty over how the Trump Administration's trade policies will evolve could hold back critical business decisions that drive economic activity, and with it the demand for air cargo and business travel.
Fragmentation: Global standards have always been critical for aviation. Fragmentation of global standards or weakening of multilateral institutions and agreements could bring additional costs to airlines with a more complex or unstable regulatory environment. This includes the evolution of policies on climate, trade, facilitation and a myriad of other matters impacting airline strategic decision-making and operations.
Oil prices: Oil prices are a major driver of airline profitability. The complex array of factors impacting oil prices (including economic growth projections, the amount of extraction activity undertaken, policies on decarbonization, sanctions, availability of refining capacity, and transport blockages) can produce quick shifts in pricing volatility with significant impact on airline financial prospects.
-
90% agreed that air travel is a necessity for modern life
90% agreed that air connectivity is critical to the economy
89% said that air travel has a positive impact on societies
82% said that the global air transport network is a key contributor to the UN Sustainable Development Goals
84% care about the success of the aviation industry
88% care about their ability to fly in the future
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment