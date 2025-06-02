Shareholders Who Lost Money On Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein
NEW YORK, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN ) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. Investors who acquired Organon shares during the class period are encouraged to contact the law firm before the lead plaintiff motion deadline on July 22, 2025 .
CLASS ACTION DETAILS
Class Action Details
-
Defendant : Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN )
Class Period : October 31, 2024 – April 30, 2025
Allegations :
Concealment of Material Information : Organon allegedly misrepresented its capital allocation priorities, especially regarding its quarterly dividend.
Dividend Misrepresentation : While publicly emphasizing dividends as a top priority, the company was internally shifting focus toward debt reduction.
Dividend Cut : Following the acquisition of Dermavant Sciences Ltd., Organon drastically reduced its quarterly dividend by over 70%.
Trigger Event
-
On May 1, 2025 , Organon :
-
Reported Q1 2025 financial results.
Announced a dividend cut from $0.28 to $0.02 .
This resulted in a 27% drop in the stock price.
Investors Next Step
-
Investors who acquired Organon shares during the class period are encouraged to contact the law firm of Wolf Haldenstein Adler & Herz LLP before the lead plaintiff motion deadline on July 22, 2025 .
Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ? :
This illustrious fir , founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.
We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.
Contact:
-
Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774
Email: [email protected]
Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
