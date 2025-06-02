Alkermes To Participate In The 46Th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
DUBLIN, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS ) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 9, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. EDT (3:00 p.m. BST). The live webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on and will be archived for 14 days.
About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at .
Alkermes Contact:
Jamie Constantine
Investor Relations
+1 781 873 2402
