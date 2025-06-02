HOYA Vision Care Acquires Centennial Optical

"We continuously seek new opportunities to deliver greater value and drive innovation," said Steven Haifawi, President of HOYA Vision Care Canada. "This strategic investment expands both our companies' capabilities and enhances our competitive positions in the market while strengthening our partnerships with customers across Canada."

"We carefully considered the future of our business, our customers, and our employees," said Allen Nightingale, President of Centennial Optical. "What stood out about HOYA was more than just their industry leadership; it was their alignment with our culture, values, and mission. HOYA shares our commitment to innovation, integrity, and customer focused service, which made them the right partner for Centennial's next chapter."

HOYA is committed to maintaining the high level of service and support Centennial Optical is known for, while leveraging synergies to further improve customer experience in the long-term.

To learn more, visit HOYA Vision Care Canada online (English and French ).

About HOYA Corporation

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA is a global technology and med-tech company, and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels and HDDs. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of over 35,000 people. For more information, please visit .

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a global leader in the eyeglass lens industry. The company is dedicated to providing innovative vision care solutions for every stage of a patient's life. With a presence in over 50 countries, HOYA Vision Care has a leading position in myopia management category and a proven expertise in advanced lens designs, high performance photochromic technologies and high-quality AR coatings. HOYA Vision Care's solid market portfolio includes HOYA, Vision Ease, SEIKO and PENTAX optical lenses, as well as innovative products such as MiYOSMART myopia control lenses for children, Hoyalux iD MySelf individualized progressive lenses and the Sensity range of photochromic lenses. The company employs over 20,000 employees worldwide with large scale production facilities in Asia, Europe, and the US and 38 local Rx laboratories globally. For more information, please visit .

About Centennial Optical

Founded in 1967, Centennial sells optical goods and services to Canadian Eye Care Professionals (Optometrists and Opticians), optical laboratories and optical retailers. For more information, please visit .

