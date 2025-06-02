First Entertainment Credit Union Lends Support To The Hollywood Climate Summit To Champion Green Initiatives In Entertainment

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The entertainment industry doesn't just shape culture, it influences how we imagine, discuss, and ultimately build the future. As climate concerns take center stage globally, entertainment professionals are stepping up to use their platforms to champion this cause both on and off screen.

In support of this momentum, First Entertainment Credit Union, the premier financial partner to creators in entertainment, is proud to join the 2025 Hollywood Climate Summit, standing in solidarity with the storytellers, crews, and changemakers driving climate action from inside the industry.

Set to take place June 2nd through 4th in Los Angeles, the 2025 Hollywood Climate Summit has grown into a platform for climate advocates, artists, and entertainment professionals to collaborate on bold action. First Entertainment's support of the Hollywood Climate Summit is part of its broader commitment to supporting the causes of people who bring entertainment to life, both on set and the world they live in.

"At First Entertainment, we support our community by standing with them on the issues they care about," said Addie Allison, Senior Vice President and Chief Experience Officer of First Entertainment Credit Union. "Sustainability and its long-term impact matters to our members, and we're honored to support the people using their platforms to lead meaningful change."

As an organization committed to environmentally sensitive business practices, First Entertainment continues to reduce its environmental impact while championing green initiatives that align with the values of its community. This focus on sustainability is part of the credit union's broader mission to foster purposeful partnerships and people-first solutions. The Hollywood Climate Summit aligns with this mission, creating space for authentic storytelling, practical skill-building, and deep cross-sector collaboration.

As the entertainment industry confronts climate-related challenges, creators are increasingly asking how their work, and the companies behind them, can be part of the solution.

"Our members are the driving force behind entertainment and are shaping how it evolves," said Allison. "By supporting the Hollywood Climate Summit, we're investing in the kind of future our community wants to create: one that's bold, responsible, and built to last."

About First Entertainment Credit Union

Since 1967, First Entertainment Credit Union has served creators in the entertainment industry. Headquartered in Hollywood, Calif., First Entertainment provides banking and financial services through its seven branches in Los Angeles County – including the Warner Bros., Sony, and Paramount studio lot locations – and manages $2 billion in assets with 224 team members. First Entertainment provides financial solutions to nearly 90,000 members through accessible 24/7 digital banking, unique entertainment-industry financial products, services, and ATMs. Visit FirstEnt .

SOURCE First Entertainment Credit Union

