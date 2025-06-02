Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) Declares Second Quarter Common Stock Distribution Of $0.29 Per Share
|
Estimated Allocations as of May 31, 2025
|
Fund
|
Distribution
|
Net Investment
|
Net Realized
Short-Term
|
Net Realized
Long-Term
|
Return of Capital
|
RVT
|
$0.29
|
$0.0116 (4 %)
|
$0.00 (0 %)
|
$0.2784 (96 %)
|
$0.00 (0 %)
|
Estimated Allocations for 2025 through May 31, 2025
|
Fund
|
Distribution Per
|
Net Investment
|
Net Realized
Short-Term
|
Net Realized
Long-Term
|
Return of
|
RVT
|
$0.59
|
$0.0235 (4 %)
|
$0.00 (0 %)
|
$0.5665 (96 %)
|
$0.00 (0 %)
You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the current distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Distribution Policy. The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:
|
Fund
|
Average Annual
period ending on
5/31/2025)1
|
Annualized
Current
Distribution Rate
(expressed as a
5/31/2025)2
|
Cumulative Total
Return (in relation
fiscal year through
5/31/2025)3
|
Cumulative Fiscal
Year Distribution
Rate (as a
5/31/2025)4
|
RVT
|
12.02 %
|
7.10 %
|
-1.91 %
|
3.61 %
1 Average Annual Total Return in relation to NAV represents the compound average of the Annual NAV Total Returns of the Fund for the five-year period ended May 31, 2025. Annual NAV Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV over a year, assuming reinvestment of distributions paid.
2 The Annualized Current Distribution Rate is the current fiscal period's distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2025.
3 Cumulative Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV from December 31, 2024 to May 31, 2025 assuming reinvestment of distributions paid.
4 The Cumulative Fiscal Year Distribution Rate is the dollar value of distributions for the fiscal year period (January 1, 2025 to May 31, 2025), as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of May 31, 2025.
About Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc.
Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (the "Fund") is a closed-end diversified management investment company whose shares of Common Stock are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund's primary investment goal is long-term capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of small-cap companies (i.e., those that have a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of its most recent reconstitution) under normal circumstances.
