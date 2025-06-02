Splish Naturals Redefines Wellness Industry Through Natural Solutions

Splish Naturals

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Splish Naturals , a wellness innovation company founded in 2019, continues to transform the wellness landscape by offering premium, all-natural products that blend ancient healing wisdom with modern technology. The company's comprehensive approach to holistic well-being has positioned it as a leader in the natural wellness space.

The company's flagship product, the Rejuvenation Mat, exemplifies their commitment to multi-modal healing by combining four powerful therapies: PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field), Far Infrared, Negative Ions, and TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation). This innovative approach aligns with their recently introduced Chakra Mat, which adds Red-Light Therapy and the benefits of Chakra Gemstones to align the bodies energy centers, further expanding their comprehensive wellness solutions .

Recognizing the critical need for comfort and support in clinical settings, Splish Naturals is now expanding the integration of its Rejuvenation Mats into IV Therapy/Infusion and Dialysis centers, creating a higher level of care and comfort for patients undergoing these intensive treatments. By enhancing circulation, reducing inflammation, and promoting relaxation, the mats offer patients an elevated healing environment during their therapy sessions-aligning with Splish Naturals' mission to make wellness accessible and supportive in every phase of life.

Additionally, Splish Naturals is expanding beyond traditional spa, physical therapy and chiropractic offerings by partnering with Functional Medicine physicians, delivering their all-natural, advanced healing tools directly to patients and clients seeking integrative wellness solutions.

Splish Naturals' impact extends beyond product innovation through community initiatives like the Heal Your Heroes program. The company's founder and CEO, Matt Walsh, has been recognized as one of the Top Five Visionary Leaders Transforming the Global Wellness Industry, reflecting his dedication to natural health solutions and forward-thinking approach.

The brand's commitment to quality and innovation has earned recognition from Luxuri Magazine and Best of the Best Review, further validating their position in the premium wellness market. Their philosophy that "Everyone Deserves WellnessTM" drives their mission to provide natural pain relief and recovery solutions for diverse lifestyles, including athletes, wellness enthusiasts, and corporate wellness programs.

Splish Naturals is on the brink of transformative growth within the booming global wellness industry, which is projected to surge to $8.5 trillion by 2027. By combining wellness technologies like PEMF, far-infrared heat, negative ions, and TENS therapy with premium essential oils, and botanicals, Splish offers innovative, multi-modal solutions for pain relief, inflammation, and holistic recovery. Its signature Rejuvenation and Chakra Mats exemplify this synergy, blending ancient healing traditions with cutting-edge science to meet the growing demand for proactive wellness. With a customer base that spans spas, sports, and healthcare professionals, plus community-focused programs like Heal Your Heroes, Splish Naturals is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of wellness innovation, offering a fresh, impactful approach to holistic healing and wellbeing.

About Splish Naturals:

Founded in 2019, Splish Naturals is dedicated to delivering natural, solutions for pain relief, recovery, and holistic well-being. The company blends ancient healing wisdom with cutting-edge technology to create premium wellness products, including therapeutic-grade essential oils, and advanced wellness tools. With a commitment to the belief that "Everyone Deserves WellnessTM," Splish Naturals serves diverse audiences from athletes to wellness seekers. The company has received recognition from Luxuri Magazine and Best of the Best Review, while founder Matt Walsh has been honored as one of the Top Five Visionary Leaders Transforming the Global Wellness Industry.

