Stashaway Appoints New Country Manager, Reaffirms Commitment To Financial Education In The UAE

About StashAway StashAway is a digital investment platform that was launched in 2017 to empower people to build and protect wealth in the long term. Offering simple, intelligent, and cost-effective investment and cash management solutions, StashAway has led the way in transforming the way people invest and grow wealth. Today, StashAway operates in five markets, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the UAE, and Thailand, with billions of dollars in assets under management. The company was recognised by The World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer in 2020 and ranked among CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies in 2023 and 2024. About Raaed Sheibani, Country Manager, UAE, at StashAway Raaed is the Country Manager for the UAE at StashAway, a leading digital investment platform. He is responsible for driving StashAway's strategic growth in the region, overseeing customer acquisition, education, partnerships, and operations. StashAway is known for its data-driven investment strategies and is trusted with billions of dollars by clients across Asia and the Middle East. Raaed brings a breadth of experience across fintech, strategy consulting, business development, and product management. Prior to joining StashAway, he was Head of Growth and Operations for the UAE at Qlub, a global SaaS payments company, where he shaped customer and product experiences. Raaed also spent several years in management consulting, including at McKinsey & Company, advising public and private sector leaders across the MENA region. Earlier in his career, Raaed was a Product Manager at CarSwitch, a leading automotive startup in the UAE. Raaed holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from The University of Manchester.