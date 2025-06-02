Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Stashaway Appoints New Country Manager, Reaffirms Commitment To Financial Education In The UAE


2025-06-02 04:00:18
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Raaed Sheibani will lead growth and financial inclusion efforts in the UAE


Dubai, UAE –June 2025 – StashAway, a digital investment platform across Asia and the Middle East, has appointed Raaed Sheibani as its new country manager for the United Arab Emirates (UAE). His appointment comes as StashAway joins the Dubai International Financial Centre's (DIFC) '1 Million Learners' initiative as a founding partner, as part of StashAway's longstanding commitment to financial education in the UAE.

Raaed will lead StashAway's strategic growth in the UAE, with a focus on empowering both young professionals and high-net-worth (HNW) individuals to build long-term wealth. Under his leadership, the company plans to broaden its private market and Shariah offerings, enhance customer experience, and expand financial education outreach in the UAE.

“The UAE is a strategic market for us. With its thriving expat community and a rising generation of young investors, we're seeing strong demand for sophisticated, globally diversified investment solutions,” said Michele Ferrario, Co-founder and CEO of StashAway.“Raaed brings deep local insights and a genuine passion for financial inclusion – exactly what we need to drive our next chapter in the UAE.”

Raaed brings a breadth of experience across fintech, strategy consulting, business development, and product management. Most recently, he was Head of Growth and Operations at Qlub, a global SaaS payments innovator, where he led customer and product development for the UAE.

“I'm excited to join a company that's truly focused on empowering people to invest, save, and learn,” said Raaed Sheibani.“There's a clear need in the UAE for an investment platform that's simple, transparent, and cost-effective. I look forward to deepening our local impact by enhancing our offering to serve the unique needs of UAE investors and expanding our financial education efforts.”

Driving financial inclusion through education and innovation:

StashAway is a founding partner of DIFC's newly launched '1 Million Learners' Sustainability Initiative, which aims to equip one million people with essential knowledge in finance, sustainability, and technology. This builds on StashAway's longstanding commitment to financial literacy, delivered through:
  • StashAway Academy: Free educational resources, including webinars, articles, and e-newsletters, that explain complex investment topics in simple, jargon-free language.
  • Financial Wellness Programme: A non-commercial initiative that helps companies empower employees with essential financial knowledge, offered entirely free of charge.

StashAway has also spearheaded innovation in the UAE's financial services industry. It introduced the country's first open banking-powered recurring deposit feature, allowing clients to automate investments through a partnership with Lean Technologies.

In 2024, StashAway launched StashAway Reserve in the UAE – a dedicated offering for HNW investors. Reserve offers access to unbiased wealth advisory and private markets at significantly lower minimums and fees compared to traditional banks.

StashAway is licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to provide investment advisory and asset management services to both retail and professional clients in the UAE.
About StashAway

StashAway is a digital investment platform that was launched in 2017 to empower people to build and protect wealth in the long term. Offering simple, intelligent, and cost-effective investment and cash management solutions, StashAway has led the way in transforming the way people invest and grow wealth. Today, StashAway operates in five markets, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the UAE, and Thailand, with billions of dollars in assets under management. The company was recognised by The World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer in 2020 and ranked among CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies in 2023 and 2024.

About Raaed Sheibani, Country Manager, UAE, at StashAway

Raaed is the Country Manager for the UAE at StashAway, a leading digital investment platform. He is responsible for driving StashAway's strategic growth in the region, overseeing customer acquisition, education, partnerships, and operations. StashAway is known for its data-driven investment strategies and is trusted with billions of dollars by clients across Asia and the Middle East.

Raaed brings a breadth of experience across fintech, strategy consulting, business development, and product management.

Prior to joining StashAway, he was Head of Growth and Operations for the UAE at Qlub, a global SaaS payments company, where he shaped customer and product experiences. Raaed also spent several years in management consulting, including at McKinsey & Company, advising public and private sector leaders across the MENA region. Earlier in his career, Raaed was a Product Manager at CarSwitch, a leading automotive startup in the UAE.

Raaed holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from The University of Manchester.

