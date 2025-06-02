UNIGRID Battery Awarded California Energy Commission RAMP Grant To Launch Advanced Sodium-Ion Battery Production In The U.S.

SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNIGRID, Inc. announced it has been awarded a competitive grant under the California Energy Commission's (CEC) Realizing Accelerated Manufacturing and Production for Clean Energy Technologies (RAMP) program . The project, titled "Advanced Sodium-ion Battery Production in California", will enable UNIGRID to establish a dedicated battery pilot production facility in San Diego, capable of producing MWh-scale quantities of sodium-ion battery cells annually. The $2.9M award will support the design, build-out, and validation of UNIGRID's Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP) line at a new 12,000 square foot facility in Sorrento Valley, San Diego.

UNIGRID's advanced sodium-ion battery technology features:



An Ultra-safe chemistry: Passed UN 38.3 and UL 9540A at the cell level - a rare achievement in energy storage.

A wide operating temperature: Capable of operating continuously between -40°C and 60°C.

Long cycle & calendar life: Operation up to 10,000 cycles at 100% DoD.

No critical materials: No lithium, nickel, cobalt or copper. High Power capabilities: 15 minute charge & 5 minute discharge rates.

"This RAMP award is a major step forward-not just for UNIGRID, but for the future of safe, sustainable, and affordable energy storage in California," said Erik A. Wu, CTO at UNIGRID and Principal Investigator of the award. "We are grateful to the CEC for recognizing the value of our technology and supporting our mission to bring next-generation sodium-ion batteries to market."

As energy demands continue to rise, UNIGRID's sodium-ion batteries offer a compelling alternative for grid resilience and distributed energy storage without the safety and supply chain risks of lithium-ion.

For more information about UNIGRID, Inc. and its advanced battery technology, please visit UnigridBattery

About UNIGRID, Inc.

UNIGRID Inc., a University of California, San Diego spin-off company, was founded in 2021 from the groundbreaking Ph.D. research work by Dr. Darren H. S. Tan and Dr. Erik A. Wu. UNIGRID, Inc. develops safe, low-cost, advanced sodium-ion batteries to power energy storage and electric mobility applications.

SOURCE Unigrid / Biocom

