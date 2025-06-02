INE Security Alert: $16.6 Billion In Cyber Losses Underscore Critical Need For Advanced Security Training

New FBI Data Reveals Organizations Need Deeper Technical Expertise to Detect, Contain, and Remediate Advanced Attacks

CARY, N.C., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INE Security , a global leader in cybersecurity training and certification, is emphasizing the urgent need for technical cybersecurity professionals who can detect, analyze, and neutralize threats once they've bypassed initial defenses. The FBI's latest Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) Annual Report reveals a stark reality: cybercriminals extracted a record $16.6 billion from victims in 2024, representing a 33% increase over the previous year. While these losses include both individual and organizational victims, the enterprise-focused attacks highlighted in the report underscore a critical skills gap.

The Technical Challenge Behind the Numbers

While the FBI report captures the financial damage, the underlying technical reality is more complex:



Ransomware Evolution : The 18% surge in critical infrastructure attacks, led by sophisticated variants like Akira, LockBit, and RansomHub, demonstrates that modern ransomware operators are using advanced techniques, including lateral movement, privilege escalation, and data exfiltration that require specialized detection and response skills.

Post-Compromise Detection : The $2.77 billion in Business Email Compromise losses, which primarily target organizations, represent successful attacks that evaded initial security controls. Organizations need security professionals trained in forensic analysis, network traffic analysis, and incident response to identify and contain these threats after they've gained initial access. Cryptocurrency Attack Complexity : The 66% spike in cryptocurrency fraud ($9.3 billion total) includes attacks on both individual and organizational victims, but reflects increasingly sophisticated blockchain analysis requirements and the need for security teams trained in cryptocurrency forensics and threat hunting methodologies.

INE Security's Technical Training Response

"While the FBI report captures losses across all victim types, the enterprise-focused attacks demonstrate that organizations face increasingly sophisticated threats that require advanced defensive capabilities," said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. "Organizations need security professionals with hands-on technical skills to hunt threats, analyze malware, and respond to incidents with deep technical expertise."

INE Security's enterprise training programs address the post-breach reality through:



Advanced Threat Detection Labs : Hands-on training with current CVEs and attack techniques, enabling security teams to recognize and analyze the specific TTPs (Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures) used by ransomware groups and advanced persistent threats.

Incident Response and Forensics Training : Practical skills in malware analysis, memory forensics, and network traffic analysis that enable rapid threat identification and containment once attackers have gained access.

Threat Hunting Methodologies : Proactive detection techniques that help security teams identify compromise indicators before attacks reach their intended objectives. Industry-Specific Attack Simulation : Customized training environments that replicate the specific threats facing manufacturing, healthcare, government, and financial sectors-the industries most heavily targeted according to the FBI data.

The Skills Gap Reality

The FBI report's emphasis on successful Operation Level Up, which saved victims $285.6 million through proactive identification, underscores the value of skilled security professionals who can proactively hunt threats and analyze complex attack patterns.

"The difference between a $10,000 security incident and a $10 million breach often comes down to detection speed and response capability," emphasized Warn. "Organizations with certified security professionals trained in advanced technical skills detect threats in hours rather than months."

Enterprise Training That Addresses Real Threats

INE Security's enterprise programs are designed around the technical realities revealed in the FBI report:



Malware Analysis Training : Hands-on experience with current ransomware families and attack techniques

Network Security Monitoring : Advanced skills in detecting lateral movement and data exfiltration

Cryptocurrency Forensics : Specialized training in blockchain analysis and cryptocurrency threat hunting Custom Threat Simulation : Industry-specific attack scenarios based on actual threat intelligence

For organizations looking to build the technical security capabilities needed to combat the sophisticated threats highlighted in the FBI IC3 report, INE Security offers customized enterprise training solutions. Organizations can request a demo to explore how advanced security training may enhance their detection and response capabilities.

About INE Security

INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and cybersecurity certifications. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is trusted by Fortune 500 companies worldwide for their cybersecurity training needs, and by IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE Security's suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity education and is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

