Independent College Fund Of North Carolina Raises Nearly $2.7M In 2025

Fourth Highest Fundraising Total in ICFNC's 70-Year History

RALEIGH, N.C., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent College Fund of North Carolina (ICFNC), the fundraising arm of North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU) announces the successful completion of its 2024–2025 campaign, nearly $2.7 million in support of North Carolina's private, nonprofit colleges and universities.

This year's total marks the fourth-highest fundraising achievement in ICFNC's 70-year history. The campaign included $438,936 for scholarships, $1,029,582 in grant support for NCICU programs, and over $1.2 million in in-kind donations.

"We appreciate our corporate, foundation, and individual partners whose investments in ICFNC are helping transform the lives of students our colleges and universities across our state," said NCICU President Dr. A. Hope Williams. "This year's campaign reflects both the strength of our partnerships and the ongoing commitment to North Carolina's future leaders."

The impact of this year's grants and gifts remained substantial across a wide range of priorities-from scholarships and student success to technology access and public policy engagement.

"Our donors are not only helping students afford a high-quality education but they are also fueling innovation, equity, and community engagement across North Carolina's independent college sector," said Colleen Kinser, Director of the Independent College Fund of North Carolina. "We are especially proud of the continued support for mentoring programs, student teaching scholarships, and critical workforce development initiatives."

2024–2025 Campaign Highlights:



NCICU Transfer Pathways Initiative : Building on more than $1.4 million in funding from national foundations, NCICU made major strides this year in the partnership developing a statewide transfer portal to streamline credit mobility between North Carolina's 58 community colleges, Louisburg College, and NCICU's four-year institutions.

SAS Software Grant Program : With in-kind donations valued at over $1.2 million, 32 NCICU campuses benefited from no-cost access to SAS software and professional development tools, strengthening student learning and data analytics capacity.

Hurricane Helene Relief Campaign : This campaign raised nearly $300,000 to support eight NCICU campuses severely impacted by Hurricane Helene, assisting with recovery and continued academic operations.

Science of Reading Initiative : Funded by a $1 million grant from the Goodnight Educational Foundation, this initiative advanced literacy training for education faculty through LETRS certification, equipping future teachers with evidence-based instructional methods.

S.T.A.R. (Student Teacher Assistance for Retention) Scholarship : This scholarship awarded over $313,000 to student teachers, with major contributions from Dogwood Health Trust, the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC), and Truist. Funding supported tuition, living expenses, and licensure testing costs for education majors preparing for the classroom.

Faculty-Student STEM Mentoring Program : This grant concluded its final year with significant results in student retention and research participation, supported by the NC GlaxoSmithKline Foundation and CIC.

iBELONG Mentoring Program : Designed to increase retention and graduation rates for at-risk students, the program completed its fourth year with continued philanthropic support and plans for campus-led sustainability.

NCICU Ethics Bowl : The fourteenth annual event raised $72,100, engaging students across 19 campuses to explore ethical issues in health and wellness. Planning is underway for the 2026 event, themed "Ethics in Leadership."

North Carolina Undergraduate Research and Creativity Symposium : Co-sponsored with the UNC System, the virtual event enabled 11 NCICU students to receive stipends and share original research.

Council of Independent Colleges Grants :



Capacity Building Grant enhanced NCICU's donor engagement tools and digital communications.



Scholarship Challenge Grant helped unlock $50,000 for the Finish Strong Scholarship, benefiting students on the verge of graduation. Meeting the Moment Grant strengthened NCICU's public policy presence through campus-president roundtables and legislative engagement.

With this momentum, NCICU and ICFNC remain focused on advancing affordability, accessibility, and academic excellence across North Carolina's independent higher education sector.

Click here to learn more about NCICU scholarships and how to support student success.

ABOUT NCICU & ICFNC

North Carolina Independent Colleges & Universities (NCICU) is the statewide office of private, nonprofit, liberal arts and research colleges and universities. NCICU supports, represents, and advocates for North Carolina independent higher education in the areas of state and federal public policy and on education issues with the other sectors of education in the state. It also raises funds through the Independent College Fund of North Carolina for student scholarships and enrichment experiences, provides research and information to and about private colleges and universities, conducts staff development opportunities and coordinates collaborative programs. Presidents of the colleges and universities comprise NCICU's Board of Directors.

The Independent College Fund of North Carolina is the fundraising arm of NCICU. An advisory board, made up of corporate and foundation leaders, together with 25 college presidents, guides the work of the Fund. For more information about NCICU and ICFNC, visit .

